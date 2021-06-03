Samsung Galaxy Book Go Announces Windows 10 Laptop with Snapdragon Power





Samsung has announced a new addition to its Galaxy Book laptop lineup, with the Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G starting at an affordable $ 349.

Both models feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, which provides a fast Windows 10 experience, and like the recently announced Galaxy Tab S7 FE, other Samsung devices are laptops thanks to the “Galaxy Ecosystem.” Works seamlessly with. This includes the Galaxy S21 smartphone and the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go

Samsung’s Galaxy Book Go with standard Wi-Fi will be available in the US starting June 10th and will start at $ 349. For Galaxy Book Go 5G, those who are interested need to wait a little longer. Samsung has said it will move into the United States later this summer.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Both laptops are about the same, the only difference is the CPU. The Galaxy Book Go has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, but the 5G variant uses the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G for better connectivity.

For content, expect a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, up to 128GB of eUFS (Universal Flash Storage), and a 42.3Wh battery with a 25W USB Type-C adapter.

The laptop is equipped with a 14-inch TFT FHD (1920 x 1080) display panel and has a slim bezel that maximizes screen space. The popularity of 14-inch laptops has regained popularity this year, and Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Go laptop is booming.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Book addition is a lightweight 1.38 kg (3 lbs) of 323.9 x 224.8 x 14.9 mm (12.7 x 8.8 x 0.58 inches). By design, the company’s signature logo is on the lid and only silver models are available.

In terms of ports, the Galaxy Book Go has basic features such as two USB Type-C ports, one USB 2.0, a 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack, a micro SD card reader, and a slot for nano SIM. I will.

As a few additional perks, the Galaxy Book Smart Switch feature allows users to transfer files, photos, app lists, and even settings from their existing PCs to Galaxy Book Go series devices. In addition, users can connect their smartphones to answer texts, make phone calls, and mirror Android apps to their laptops.

As part of the Galaxy ecosystem, users can also use the Galaxy Tab S7 to achieve dual-screen productivity with second-screen capabilities.

Rumor has it that Samsung has partnered with AMD to develop the next generation of Exynos mobile chips and new chips for laptops, and many are still looking forward to Samsung’s next high-performance laptop. The Galaxy Book Pro series may not, but at a price of $ 349, it could rank on the list of the best laptops under $ 500.

