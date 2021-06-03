Fortnite Season 7 brings upgraded graphics





Epic Games

With the start of Fortnite Season 7, PC players can catch up with console players in terms of graphics upgrades.

With the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, Fortnite was upgraded to run games at 120 FPS on both consoles, with significant graphics upgrades.

The PC player didn’t get the same graphic overhaul that the console did, but that will change when Season 7 begins later this month. In a new blog post, Epic details how graphics change.

Here’s what you need to know about incoming upgrades:

Epic and high setting changes

If you like playing with settings up on your PC, you’ll notice a lot of changes in the game when Season 7 begins.

According to Epic, the “Epic” preset provides the improved storm and cloud effects that are taking place on the console, so if you like what’s happening there, you should use it.

This pulls the “High” preset down to the “Epic” setting prior to Season 7, so you should select this if you want to keep it the same.

Of course, it’s not that important for these players, as many players intend to lower Fortnite’s settings to maximize the frame rate. The rest of the visual presets remain the same, so there is only high-end movement.

Now, with more graphics, it means you’ll need a more rugged PC to play Fortnite, but don’t worry about having to get an RTX 3080 Ti.

New epic quality preset specifications

If you want to experience all the glory of Epic presets, developers have released a new set of PC specs in case you need optimal performance.

They are:

Nvidia GTX 1080, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, or equivalent GPU 4 GB VRAM or higher Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x, or equivalent 16 GB RAM or higher NVMe Solid State Drive Windows 10 64-bit

Many of these are generations old, so if you’ve upgraded your PC within the last two years, it’s quite possible that you have a PC that can run Fortnite in the best possible configuration.

If you are playing outside of the “Epic” setting, it will be much lower. Click here for the current recommended specifications and minimum specifications.

Recommended specifications

Nvidia GTX 960, AMD R9 280, or equivalent DX11 GPU 2 GB VRAM Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz 8 GB RAM Windows 10 64-bit

Minimum specifications

Intel HD 4000 on PC; Intel Iris Pro 5200 Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz 4 GB RAM Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

These specs are much lower, and if you’ve built a PC in the last 10 years, it’s probably fine. Keep in mind that the requirements are likely to remain low for some time, as Fortnite will still need to run on the Nintendo Switch.

There are also recently added performance modes to help you get a lot of performance out of your old hardware.

