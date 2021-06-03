Pixel Buds A Series Review: Great Headphone Value for Android Users





Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series is new, but a bit different in that it’s not an upgrade. It looks and sounds very similar to last year’s Pixel Buds 2. The Pixel Buds 2 debuted for $ 179 and is now priced below that. However, at the cost of adding new features such as active noise canceling, some features are actually lost. However, it costs only $ 99 (the “A” stands for affordable price). Its new low price is the real story here, and that’s why these are true wireless values, especially for Android users.

It has almost the same favorable design and sound as the low-priced Pixel Buds 2, but weighs slightly less. Hands-free Google Assistant Very good sound for the price Excellent call quality Compact charging case IPX4 sweat resistant (waterproof) Drops) Not good No swipe control for volume up / down Previous term model Average battery life

As I said, it doesn’t look much different. They feature the same pleasing design as the Pixel Buds 2, with integrated sports fins and a relatively unobtrusive look. It turns out that it doesn’t stick out your ears like many earphones do, it fits snugly in your ears, and it’s comfortable to wear.

What is the difference?

However, there are some minor differences. The Pixel Buds 2 was already relatively lightweight, but even lighter. According to Google, the Pixel Buds A is “about 20% lighter on the earphones and the entire case” than the Pixel Buds 2. Introducing a new dark olive color, incorporating slightly different materials, not two-tone. The inside of the bud is shiny rather than matte, and its color matches the color of the outside of the bud. In addition, the inside of the case is also glossy, and the coloring that matches the color of the buds is adopted.

On the surface, the Pixel Buds A is very similar to the Pixel Buds 2.

Another thing to notice is that the nozzle that attaches the eartips is made of plastic instead of metal. This is probably more durable. Also, the Pixel Buds A has two charging pins instead of three and no sensor. I was worried about the lack of ear detection (a feature that pauses music when you pull out the earphones and resumes music when you put the earphones back in), but I found that Google engineers were able to optimize it. Ear detection with Buds A with one IR sensor, according to a PR representative. So there is no problem there.

The case is the same, it’s nicely compact, but unlike the Pixel Buds 2, the A-series doesn’t have wireless charging, only USB-C charging. Also, they don’t have a swipe for volume control. You can’t move your finger over the bud to adjust the volume. Use the volume control on your streaming device or just “Hey, Google” Please tell me whether to turn up or down the volume. For Android users, the Google Assistant is always on and listens for voice commands as Siri does with AirPods, so you don’t have to tap a button to access it (unless you turn this feature off).

However, there are subtle differences. The Pixel Buds 2 (left) has a metal nozzle, an additional sensor, and three charging pins instead of two.

Finally, the A-series does not have an attention alert feature that detects certain environmental sounds such as baby crying, dog barking, and emergency vehicle sirens and alerts you when you are wearing earphones. I don’t think many people were bothered by this feature, but many preferred the ability to swipe to control the volume, which is one of the hallmarks of the Pixel Buds. .. Personally, I can live without a price cut.

Similar performance

Like the Pixel Buds 2, the Pixel Buds A comes with Bluetooth 5.0, but with a new chipset. When the Pixel Buds 2 was first released, complaints about unstable wireless connections spread. Series. There were few dropouts during the test, but like all other true wireless earphones, these aren’t entirely certain.

As far as I know, they sound similar to the Pixel Buds 2. It needs to be tightly sealed for optimal sound, but it should be sealed with one of the three included eartips. These are comfortable earphones that fit snugly in your ear and can be used for sports activities such as running. Like AirPods Pro, it has IPX4 water resistance and splash resistance.

Like the Pixel Buds 2, the earphones don’t stick out of your ears like other earphones.

Overall very good sound, with no loosening or bulging bass, with moderate clarity and a bit of treble brilliance. It doesn’t have the more sophisticated, richer, and more open sound of high-end earphones like the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 and Sony’s WF-1000X series, but it sounds like the sound of other earphones. , Excellent enough at this price. There are bass boost mode and adaptive sound mode that raise or lower the volume according to the amount of ambient noise, but the app’s EQ options are limited.

They support streaming with the AAC codec that both Apple and Android devices use for audio streaming, but not AptX streaming for Android devices that support that audio codec.

They should work well in different music genres, but I found it a bit difficult when I hit on a complex rock track where many instruments were played. Again, they lacked the more sophisticated and distinctive features of the high-end buds, but most people should be very happy with the sound.

I thought these were very good for making phone calls. To test the call quality, I went out into the city of New York and called when there was a traffic jam. The bud said that it greatly reduced the background noise during the call and I could hear my voice clearly. When it comes to calling, it seems to be top notch in the department, as it was well measured compared to the AirPods Pro.

Battery life is slightly inferior for earphones that do not have noise canceling capabilities. It is rated at a moderate volume level for 5 hours and can be used in the charging case for an additional 19 hours.

Note that there is no multipoint Bluetooth pairing that offers the option to pair the earphones with two devices at the same time (such as a computer and a smartphone). This allows you to seamlessly switch between the two devices when you receive a call. Headphone function. However, you can pair them with multiple devices, but not just two at the same time.

Buds, like AirPods Pro, are IPX4 waterproof grade drip-proof.

David Carnoy / CNET Pixel Buds A: Final Thought

As I said from the beginning, this is a strange product. Because it’s a next-generation product, but not an upgrade for previous model owners. But I think this is Google’s wise move. We’re trying to expand the audience for true wireless earphones, so we need to play in this price range below $ 100.

Recently, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus, which sells for about $ 100, has been on the market for some time, but it sounds very good and maintains a good price at that price (than the Pixel Buds). Bass is a little stronger). And excellent battery life. The Anker Liberty Air 2 Pro and Amazon Echo Buds are priced at around $ 130. Both models feature active noise canceling and sporadically sell for $ 100, so they’re also direct competitors that offer comparable sound (I’m a bit better at the Anker Liberty 2 Pro). Masu). However, these models do not have a hands-free Google Assistant.

I’m not sure if the Pixel Buds A is necessarily better than its competitors, but given its powerful design and solid performance, it’s a very good value of $ 99 and is the best choice for Android users. They work on Apple iOS devices, but lack certain features such as the hands-free Google Assistant or the iOS companion for upgrading firmware. Therefore, Apple users must get a pass unless they also have an Android device.

