The best telecommuting mechanical keyboard





Mechanical keyboards come in a variety of shapes and sizes, with all sorts of features and gimmicks, most of which are candles on the Keychron K3.

I don’t think I’m a huge keyboard geek. I’m aware that some keyboard builds can be completely wild. Over the last two years alone, I’ve used several different keyboards, such as using special keycaps and working with lubricants to remove unwanted noise that I don’t think should come out of the keyboard. Not to mention the life of most adults for the rest.

So I want to think I know how to use a decent keyboard. I can assure you that the Keychron K3 is a cost-effective mechanical keyboard. And this is the best feel of any wireless mechanical keyboard I’ve used for years. It may be the best feel of a wired keyboard.

So how do keyboards stack up as a whole? Let’s dig a little deeper and see why this is such a great option for anyone’s setup.

The Keychron K3 is very comfortable to type.

The best thing about this keyboard, at least personally, is that it’s very comfortable to type. This is due to a slight dent in the keycap. It’s not perfectly flat like the Keychron K1, but the curve isn’t as deep as other keycaps.

These are also very thin keys, so each key requires less movement to press firmly. It depends on the switch used. When it comes to switches, Keychron offers multiple options for your keyboard at the time of purchase, including red, brown, blue, white, black, and orange.

However, this is not very important when it comes to keyboard quality. It’s a matter of taste in how the keys feel. Some switch options are more clickable and others are quieter.

There are also two different switch types. Low profile Gateron mechanical and low profile Keychron optical. The keyboard I’m using is a Gateron mechanical switch type that produces a satisfying click every time I press it. But it’s not as noisy as the Whirlwind FX Atom keyboard I’ve been using.

This is also a numeric keypadless keyboard. Therefore, there is no numeric keypad, but there is a column dedicated to arrow keys and function keys at the top. This makes typing more comfortable because you don’t have to press function keys to access most of the other keys.

Overall, the typing experience is great and so far it’s okay.

Battery life is pretty solid, but maybe better

First, I would like to mention that the battery life is compared to the older version of the K1 with a flat all-black keycap. That said, the battery life here is much better than the older models.

Keychron’s K3 rating is approximately 35 hours on a single charge when RGB is on. It is also a lab test evaluation and states that usage may vary from user to user. In my personal experience, I have been getting about 3 days since then.

However, I work on the keyboard all day and spend a few more hours playing games most nights. Therefore, it is always on. However, turn it off at night. If used infrequently, battery life of up to 35 hours can be extended by a few more days.

It’s also worth noting that the keyboard has a sleep mode. If you leave it for a few minutes, it will be in this low power state and will not drain the battery. This is nice when watching a video without typing for a long time.

If you eventually need to charge it, it will charge through the USB-C port, so it won’t take much time to charge. If it dies in the middle of the day, that’s a good thing. Another good thing is that if you absolutely must use it while charging, you can simply switch to wired mode and continue typing.

It doesn’t give surprising battery life results here, but it works well for daily use without charging every night. This was a pretty big problem for me as the old Keychron K1 usually dies by the evening.

That’s not a problem here, so Keychron seems to have fixed it.

Kickstands don’t provide much ergonomic feel

Usually for keyboards, the small kickstand feet on the bottom are there to give the user more angle options. This is to get a more ergonomic feel because the keyboard is laid at different angles rather than flat on the desk.

The Keychron K3 has these, but it doesn’t lift the keyboard too much. It’s nice to have two sets of this. Besides sitting flat, there are two different angle options available. But even with a larger kickstand, the keyboard is laid flatter than I want.

I’m used to lifting the back of the keyboard more and placing the keyboard at a slightly steeper angle. And unfortunately, K3 didn’t get it. This was not my personal preference. This doesn’t really make typing on the keyboard uncomfortable with long-term use. But that’s not what I’m used to.

The good news is that getting used to it is not that difficult. And this was one of the only drawbacks I found. That said, the kickstand doesn’t lift the keyboard too much because its design is intended to be super slim. Keychron sells the keyboard as a perfect option for Mac users who prefer a mechanical keyboard instead of the Magic Keyboard.

And I think it serves its purpose well. If you like the Magic Keyboard and still need a really slim keyboard, this is enough. Also, it is a nice point that the mechanical key is installed. Variants with hot-swappable switches are also available. In short, I want it to be more ergonomic. However, many others may find that the ultra-slim design is a decent trade-off.

The backlight is not so bright.

It’s not exactly a gaming keyboard, but it comes with RGB lighting. Therefore, it certainly has a gamer feel and can provide gamer aesthetics. if you want.

However, the backlight is not very bright. Which may be right for you, or a less desirable feature. It all depends on what you like. Also, the LED doesn’t shine much through the keycap. Instead, the light shines from underneath the keycap and looks better from behind the keycap.

This seems to contribute to some of the reasons why the lights don’t look as bright as other keyboards. You can see the lights when it gets dark, which is primarily the purpose of the backlit keyboard. However, if you always want to use RGB lighting for your looks, it will most likely not be very effective during the day as the lighting will appear to be off.

This is another factor that does not affect quality or functionality. However, if you like the style of the backlit keyboard, it’s worth mentioning. In my own experience, the more subtle backlight was a pleasant change. I usually use a proper gaming keyboard, so the backlight keys are always very bright right after I jump.

You can adjust this at any time, but after a few weeks of using the Keychron K3 with a significantly reduced maximum brightness, this method is almost preferable. It’s bright enough even in the dark, so I usually don’t use the backlight during the day.

Cleaning the keyboard is easier than you think

You may be surprised, but there is no doubt that you need to clean your keyboard from time to time. If you use it quite often, you may want to do it a little more often. As I do.

This kind of work can be time consuming, but cleaning the Keychron K3 is very easy, especially on some keyboards, large keyboards. The first is a ten-keyless 75% keyboard. Therefore, due to its large size, less cleaning needs to be done already.

But more importantly, it’s the design that set this to be a very easy task. The keyboard comes with a tool to remove the keycap. Removing the keycap creates one solid flat surface with ample space between the switches. Even better, there is no place for things to fall.

Some keyboards have a switch located below the top layer of the board. Basically, it gives bread crumbs, dust and other particles a small space to crawl and build a house. This is an absolute nightmare to clean. Thankfully, the K3 wasn’t designed that way. All the switches are on the board and there are no holes. As a result, everything is closed and easy to organize without accidentally pushing things into your electronics.

So clean it up and use a clean keyboard to feel good when you’re done. Your fingers thank you.

Should I buy a Keychron K3?

There’s not much to say here other than yes. Yes, if you need wireless, not specifically game-related, you need to buy this keyboard.

If you need a Razer, SteelSeries, or other brand of product that manufactures gaming keyboards with special gaming features, we recommend looking for another brand. But if you don’t need it at all and need a really good keyboard that you can use for your games, this is a great option for money.

It’s only $ 75, so there’s no arm and leg cost. It runs on Windows, Mac, Android and iOS and is ultra-thin, lightweight and ultra-portable. Great for phones, tablets, laptops and desktops. In fact, Keychron outperforms K3. It’s not the best keyboard on the market, but it’s certainly a candidate as there are so many really good keyboards that can easily fill that place.

Buy Keychron K3

