Save up to $ 160 with a robot vacuum

By Miller Kern 2021-06-03

IRobot Roomba Deals as of June 3rd:

Let’s face it: Dad has a hard time shopping. Many gift guides tell him to give him a new set of ties and whiskey stones (who is actually using it?), But to give him a practical gift for Father’s Day It can be said that this year is suitable. (Father’s Day in 2021 is June 20th.)

One of our favorite practical gifts is the robot vacuum. iRobot is hosting a Father’s Day sale for robot vacuums and robot mops. The sale is on iRobot’s official website, but Amazon also reflects the sale price. (But wisely, it looks like Amazon is inflating some of its list price to make it look like it’s doing better than it really is. That’s all.) Included in the sale Find the one that best fits your father’s image in your life, or get one for yourself.

Roomba i7 + has many features while maintaining a relatively affordable price. With an automatically emptying base, you don’t have to worry about cleaning the dust box for up to a month. The robot vacuum is equipped with smart navigation to help you learn the layout of your home and efficiently clean each room row by row. You can also turn off the vacuum cleaner by learning a very specific area, responding to voice commands via Alexa or the Google Assistant, and saying something like “Roomba, clean under the kitchen table.” Since the bottom of the brush is made of rubber, it is difficult for hair to get entangled, so it is a robot vacuum cleaner that is also recommended for families with pets and long hair. The iRobot Roomba i7 + retails for $ 799.99, but sells for $ 649.

Roomba s9 + is even more advanced than i7 +. It also has an automatically emptying base and smart navigation, but the square sides allow for efficient cleaning along corners and edges. In addition, the suction power for cleaning deep dirt on carpets and hardwood floors has been further enhanced. The s9 + is typically $ 1,099.99, but will be $ 949 during the sale.

Vacuum cleaners work well on hard flooring, but they don’t get the same deep scrubs that mops offer. Robot mops eliminate the hassle of making the floor shiny and shiny. The iRobot Braava Jet M6 is a really solid choice. It features smart navigation to learn the layout of your home and you won’t get on the carpet. You can also target specific areas if there is a spill or confusion. The Braava Jet M6 usually sells for $ 449.99, but it costs $ 349.

See more Roomba deals

Roomba i7 is basically the same as i7 +, but does not include a self-empty base. It’s still a very feature robot vacuum, but if you don’t mind emptying your Recycle Bin on a regular basis, you can save money. It usually costs $ 599.99 and is currently priced at $ 449.

In fact, Amazon has a better deal on i3 + than on iRobot’s site, saving an additional $ 10. The i3 + isn’t as advanced as the i7 series or the s9 +, but it comes with a self-empty base and smart navigation. To be honest, it’s a great, budget-friendly option that doesn’t waste functionality. There are no custom cleaning options, but it’s more luxurious than it needs to be. Roomba i3 + is typically $ 599.99, but Amazon has dropped to $ 439.99.

