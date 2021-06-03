FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake on PS5: How to Upgrade PS4 Games for Free





Yuffie will appear in the PS5 FINAL FANTASY 7 remake.

Thanks to the backward compatibility feature of the new Sony console, you can play most PlayStation 4 games on your PlayStation 5. However, some publishers can upgrade their PS4 games to the PS5 version for free. This allows you to play at 4K dynamic resolution at 60 frames per second, reducing load times and improving the gaming experience.

One of the major games to be updated is last year’s FINAL FANTASY 7 remake. On Thursday, June 10th, it will be coming along with an extension-Episode Intermission-with the wonderful Ninja Yuffie Kisaragi. Next-generation updates are free for current owners, but not free if you get the game via PlayStation Plus in March. Yuffie content also has an additional charge (price not disclosed) and is only available on PS5.

Playing: Watch this: Sony unveils new FINAL FANTASY 7 trailer for PS5

2:52

Make more use of technology

On Thursday, we added the ability to upload save data to the PS4 version, as previously reported by IGN. You can then download the file to your PS5 with a newer version of the game and resume where you left off. Trophy unlocked on PS4 version will be unlocked automatically on PS5.

Importing save data into the upgraded version is a bit cumbersome system, so if you want to jump in as soon as the PS5 version comes out, do it early.

To the next generation

The PS5 is currently available, but it is out of stock or out of stock at retail stores. The digital-only model costs $ 400 and the model with a disk drive costs $ 500.

Game upgrades aren’t done automatically or by regular game updates, so it’s easy to accidentally continue playing the PS4 version of the game on your new PS5. You need to go to the PlayStation Network games page and choose to upgrade to the PS5 version. This will download the additional data needed for next-generation features.

Read more: PS5 Restock: When the Console Appears

If you have a PS5, make sure you are playing the best version of the game possible.

If you purchased a PS5 with a disk drive and have a physical PS4 game, you can also upgrade to the PS5 version. You should always use a PS4 disc to play the PS5 version. Even if you upgrade, you will not get a free digital copy of the game. PS5 updates can be downloaded from the PSN, but you don’t need a dedicated PS5 disc. The PS4 disc becomes the authenticator.

If you choose a digital-only PS5 and have a disc, you’re out of luck. There are some additional restrictions and caveats.

Some PS5 versions of the current PS4 game have not yet been released. The next generation version will have larger files, so the console SSD will occupy more valuable memory. A new list of trophies will be created (saves for some games in each version will not be transferred. Upgrades for some games will only be available in intergenerational bundles or special editions.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the games you can upgrade.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the games you can upgrade.

Some upgrades require you to purchase a specific (more expensive) version of the game.

The next generation upgrade of Cyberpunk 2077 will definitely be breathtaking.

CD Projekt Red Future Free Upgrades

This list will be updated as more upgrades become available or announced.

Playing: Watch this: The new features of the first major system update for PS5 are:

17:04

