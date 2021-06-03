Senator Booker and House of Representatives urge Google to conduct a “racial equality audit” to make products safer for blacks





Senator Cory Booker urges Google’s parent company to conduct a “racial equality audit” that it says is necessary to identify “harmful” racial prejudices embedded in the technology of its products. There is.

Booker, along with four other Democrats, wrote to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and other YouTube and Google executives this week to discriminate against blacks in all of the company’s hiring practices, algorithms, and product launches. Called for the use of research to eradicate.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai appeared at Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, before the House Judiciary Committee asked about the privacy security and data collection of Internet giants. Offended members of the committee.

In a letter dated June 1, 2021, Senator said, “After hearing reports about your company and its products, I am concerned about Alphabet’s harmful prejudices.

“[W]We will conduct a racial equality audit on the alphabet and use surveys and recommendations to make the company and its products safer for blacks, “added the Senator.

Google asked Fox Business for comment on Thursday about whether to conduct such an audit, but did not respond immediately.

Booker was a member of the Democratic Senate, including Ron Wyden in Oregon, Mark Warner in Virginia, Edward Markey in Massachusetts, and Richard Blumenthal in Connecticut.

Senators have expressed concern about racial prejudice within Alphabet products and perpetuating stereotypes and discrimination against colored races.

Senator gives some examples. Google’s Cloud Vision image recognition tool labels thermometer images held by people with light skin as “electronic devices” and is carried by people with dark skin. If so, label it as “gun”. Write. Another Google dermatology diagnostic app wasn’t trained to dark skin, according to the Senator.

Senator Cory Booker, DN.J., said Senate SMEs and Entrepreneurs on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at W’s Capitol Hill about Isabel Cassillas Gusman being appointed Secretary of the Small and Medium Business Administration. Lecture at a spiritual confirmation hearing

According to the Democratic Party, Google’s search results foster negative stereotypes, eliminating blacks from seeing ads for housing, employment, and education, and showing only opportunities for looting.

“Google search, its advertising algorithms, and YouTube are all known to perpetuate racist stereotypes and the perspective of white nationalists,” the Senator wrote.

Senators encouraged Alphabet to work with an external, independent audit team with civil rights and legal expertise to begin intervention work.

“Racial equality audits have long been awaited,” Senator said.

