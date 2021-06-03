Why 90’s Spaghetti Straps are Popular This Summer





Introduction It feels like summer in many countries. The first rich taste of moisture may shock the system, but it’s a welcome excuse to get rid of sweat and re-examine the flimsy side of fashion. After hibernating in a group, the designer seems to have noticed that he wants to show his skin a little. Now Trend: Spaghetti Strap Tank.

THE ONE THAT’S CRINKLED Comfortable square neck made of matt black silk. $ 320, toteme-studio.com

The style icons of the 1990s influenced young influencers, and tops with few straps are back. Naomi Campbell and Gwines (the spaghetti strap enthusiastically used by Jennifer Aniston and her “Friends” alter ego, Rachel Green), the topic of the reunion of “Sex and the City” and “Friends”. Paltrow’s archived photos are flooded with social media and lean, so camis eases the strain on our minds. Given the itching of shoppers, the summer storm is perfect. “We were thinking about how people would want to live again. [this summer] Stephen Catalon, Creative Director of Rebecca Taylor, said:

THE ONE IN A SUNNY PRINT Shiny viscose version. $ 165, rebeccataylor.com

Summer spaghetti strap tops with a design that sets them apart from the hyper-minimal style of the 90’s. For example, luxury brand Kaite offers a steep black version with soft frills, while modern brand Tove offers a gathered version of corset-like delicate polka dots. I will. Now on sale (left photo). But even with such a distraction, some straps can be intimidating. Especially for those who have reached the age of experiencing this trend for the first time. To get rid of the waste of your jacket, “wear a small cardigan from above or another shirt,” says Catteron. “When the sun gets warm, take it off.” Think of a cardigan as an adult safety blanket.

THE ONE WITH POLKA DOTS Gentle construction of organic stretch cotton. $ 398, tove-studio.com

Outside the backyard, when combining these skimpy tops with light-wash jeans or long-length summer skirts, choose one of the solid fabrics. Avoid such cheesy ones. Cateron took this into account when designing the top of the viscose palm print for Rebecca Taylor (pictured left). “It has a very good weight,” he explained. Here are three spaghetti strap tanks that you’ll want to try this summer, “not too thin, not too transparent, and not exposed.”

