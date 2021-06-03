If you don’t want to trust the extension, Chrome will warn you immediately.





Google is rolling out new Chrome safety features designed to make it easier to find suspicious downloads and extensions. These are based on the browser’s enhanced safe browsing feature, released last year to provide better warnings to phishing sites.

For Chrome extensions, the browser will warn you if the one you have installed is not considered reliable. To be trusted, the extension must comply with Google’s developer program policy and be provided by a developer who has been using it for at least several months. This means that brand new developers aren’t immediately considered trusted by Google.

If you try to download an untrusted extension, Chrome will display a pop-up warning that you need to be careful. However, you still have the option to continue installing the extension. According to Google, nearly three-quarters of Chrome Store extensions are considered reliable under that standard. Untrusted doesn’t mean that Google considers the extension dangerous, but it’s possible that the developer isn’t familiar with the store or has recently committed a minor policy breach. There is sex.

Suspicious files can now go through a more thorough scan.Image: Google

Chrome has also added a new scanning feature to detect suspicious downloads. In the future, downloads that look dangerous but obviously not dangerous will give you the option to upload them to Google’s servers for a more thorough scan. You can bypass this process if you wish, but you can add a layer of protection when you download the file from the web. It offers new scanning options in addition to the existing metadata checks that Chrome already runs at download time.

According to Google, a version of the browser released late last month, Chrome 91, is rolling out new features in stages.

