Apple’s all-new AirTag tracker is on sale for the first time





All products presented here are the sole choice of our editors and writers. If you buy something from a link on our site, Mashable may earn affiliate commissions. Apple's new Bluetooth tracker supports seamless connectivity with iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

Image: Apple

Mashable Shopping by Haley Henschel 2021-06-03 16:49:51 UTC

Save $ 1.02: The new Apple AirTag first went on sale on June 3rd. You can buy it on Amazon for just $ 27.98 (usually $ 29).

After many years of being locked indoors, when I leave the house, I relearn how to talk, gather the energy to put on real pants, remember to bring everything I need, etc. There are new challenges that are strange to many of us. (Telephone! Key! Wallet! Mask!)

If you need more help with the latter, Apple has just the right one. The company’s new AirTag is a Bluetooth tracking device (and a potential Tile killer) that works with the Find My app. Put it in a bag or attach it to something and even your pet can track your most important belongings, just as TikTok did with your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch.

Coincidentally, AirTag was first sold. It’s typically $ 29, but as of June 3, you can order one from Amazon for just $ 27.98. writing. ) Hey, teen discounts are still discounts.

See: Apple stamps “Flatulence” and “Dick” on new AirTags, but not “Poop”

At least since 2019, AirTag was announced at Apple’s Mid-April Spring Loaded event, along with a colorful new 24-inch iMac, M1 iPad Pro, purple iPhone 12, and Apple TV 4K updates. Designed by Apple, the U1 chip is both waterproof and dustproof, with precision search capabilities that can be physically guided using sound, tactile, and visual feedback.

Brenda Stolyar, a tech reporter at Mashable, tried some AirTags and evaluated them for seamless pairing, ease of use, and ridiculous battery life that could last up to a year before they needed to be recharged. However, their tracking ability was a bit too small for her comfort, as they could work outside the phone’s Bluetooth range.

Fortunately, Apple seems to be aware of AirTag’s potential privacy issues, and many safety tools are already in place to prevent abuse and continue to grow over time. (Click here to read the full Stolyar review for more information.)

