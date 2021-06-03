How to get Specialist Bonus in Call of Duty: Warzone and how it works





Despite being one of the most popular battle royale games, Call of Duty: Warzone has many lesser-known features that most players often overlook. One thing you might have missed is the Specialist Bonus, a limited-time power-up that significantly improves performance while playing. The Specialist Bonus was previously in-game, but was removed in 2020 before a major update in Season 3. Now, with a Season 3.5 update called Reloaded, the powerups are back in the game and players are enjoying it.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know about Specialist Bonuses, including how to unlock Specialist Bonuses, features, and tips for effective use. Here’s how to get a Specialist Bonus in Warzone:

What is a Specialist Bonus?

Specialist bonuses are power-ups that give players all the in-game benefits at once. This gives you a huge advantage over other players. In particular, ghosts and overkills are meta, so you can stack up useful perks that you might not otherwise use. With High Alerts available with Pointman and everything else, it’s much easier to be the top in any game.

But in addition to that, the Specialist Bonus also gives the player a weapon perk, but this part of the power-up is a bit tricky. Based on testing, specialist bonuses appear to give Frangible-Wounding, Mo’Money, Recon, Heavy Hitter, FMJ, Presence of Mind, and Sleight of Hand. In addition to all these weapon benefits, players with Specialist bonuses will have a 10% increase in movement speed.

The biggest problem with Specialist Bonuses is that they only offer weapon benefits for Modern Warfare weapons. This is because the game’s weapons, unlike those of Black Ops Cold War, are the only ones that support perks as attachments. Therefore, if you prioritize earning Specialist Bonuses, you should consider equipping Modern Warfare weapons instead. This can be difficult as many of the meta-weapons are from the Cold War era, but there are still many good modern warfare guns like the Kar98k and CR-56 AMAX. Player benefits are available regardless — If you are using Cold War weapons, you will not be able to enjoy all the benefits of power-ups.

Please note that Specialist Bonuses only apply to your character during that life. If you drop the bonus when you die, it will appear as an item that anyone can pick up, including your opponent. The good thing is that if you’re taken out by an enemy and caught, you can revenge on that player to get it back. Basically, the powerup stays in play during the match — the powerup only goes to the player who picks it up.

How to unlock Specialist Bonuses

Now that you know how the Specialist Bonus works, you can decide if it’s worth it. To get it, you must first head to the limited-time attraction “Nakatomi Tower” that appears in the Die Hard movie. It is located in the heart of downtown and is surrounded by three side mission contracts called unfinished businesses. This area was added as part of the 3.5 Reloaded update and will remain until Season 4 drops.

You must complete one of these unfinished business side missions to earn the Specialist Bonus. The good news is that many players have already done this, so it’s much easier to choose one of the contracts than when the update was first published. If someone receives a contract, that contract will be lost for the rest of the match. This means that if you want to try another contract again, you need to contract with someone else. If all three are gone, you’ll have to try again in another match, but at this point in the season, it’s not too hard to go straight to any of these contracts before anyone else. ..

Completing the mission is fairly easy and works like a scavenger contract. Ask them to open three chests around the Nakatomi Tower, and open the last one to get a key card. It’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with the layout of the building so that you can quickly move to each floor with chests for side missions. When you’re done, you’ll need to take your keycard to the 31st floor and open the safe.

The easiest way to get to the 31st floor is to enter from the 1st floor and take the elevator zipline to the 30th floor. At this point, go upstairs and find the vault on the north side of the building. You will be asked to unlock the vault door, which will allow you to enter. There is a pile of cash and three safes here. The first one has a specialist bonus, so when you open it, the power-up will spawn. Please note that you can earn one Specialist Bonus for each member of the team in this room. This is very effective in dominating the match. This is especially true as this area is less popular than it used to be and it is easier to earn specialist bonuses for the entire team.

This area is accessible in all Beldansk modes, so be sure to check it out during the season. This unfortunately means it won’t appear in Rebirth, but Raven will probably implement a new way to get power-ups in future seasons. Also, be aware that new ways to get Specialist Bonuses may be added to Beldansk after the next major update.

