Google’s latest Android ad tracking changes aren’t enough yet





It’s no secret that Google is the largest advertising company in the world. It’s also clear what’s happening with ad trackers and cookies (even Google admits the latter). Apple is proactively asking iOS product users whether to completely disable personalized tracking, ahead of most other tech companies. As part of iOS 14, the company introduced a simple prompt for apps that want to track your activity for advertising purposes. And, of course, the overwhelming majority of people are taking this opportunity to take Apple as an opportunity, with more than 95% of iOS users allegedly blocking ad tracking when the app asks for permission.

Based on recent changes in the Android support documentation, Google wants to offer a verbal service to Apple’s strong anti-tracking stance. Later this year, an update for Google Play Services will be rolled out to Android 12 devices. If you request this ID, you will receive a zero string instead. In 2022, this Play Services update will be rolled out to all Android devices. In the past, opting out of interest-based tracking did not necessarily stop apps that chose to get an ID in violation of Play Developer guidelines. Even if it runs the risk of being expelled from Google’s profitable advertising platform. This Play Services change marks the end of such an era.

When it comes to tracking users for ads and collecting MAC addresses, IMEI, etc. if no other unique identifier is found (Google cracked down on Android 10), the notoriously rougher it is. is. With this latest change, Google has informed developers that if they choose to ignore user choices regarding ad tracking, they will only get junk data. That’s certainly an improvement, but when it comes to tracking personalized ads, it’s related to the bigger issue of recognition and consent. It’s clear that Google wants to send a message that it’s becoming more serious about respecting user demands for enhanced privacy. This change actually makes the switch more difficult. The actual number of people who even know that a toggle exists is arguably microscopic.

Over the years, people simply don’t like the idea that their apps follow on their phones, and when faced with a choice, the overwhelming majority say “no” to all sorts of ad tracking. It’s becoming more and more clear that you’ll answer. (For example, if you’re reading this article on your PC, you may be using an ad blocker). Personalized ad data is ambiguous at best — some studies have shown that the performance difference between targeted and untargeted ads is very small and content publishers (like us). ) Indicates that it is virtually irrelevant. Of course, advertisers argue that the importance of customized advertising is to show that people are really interested and likely to be actively involved …. Have fun. Is it based on macro elements such as where you are in the world and what platform or device you are using.

Google may be getting a little closer to actually doing something about tracking in-app ads on Android, but it actually tells people, “This app wants to track you for ads.” Until I tell you, I feel that such changes are very effective.

