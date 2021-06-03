Warhammer Skull Showcase Summary: Total War, Tempest Fall, Dark Side, etc.





The highly informative Skulls Showcase on June 3rd featured a variety of Warhammer games, including brand new titles and existing DLC. They come from a variety of genres and offer something exciting to almost all types of Warhammer fans. Here is the news. Total War: Warhammer III, Warhammer 40: 000: Darktide, and the new Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood, Teef are one of the biggest games shown.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate-Demon Hunter

“Another” of Skulls’ presentation was Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate-Daemonhunters. Daemonhunters is a turn-based tactical game developed by Frontier and Complex Games and scheduled to be released next year. Details will be announced in August of this year, which will allow him to take charge of the Space Marine’s Great Knights chapter and fight Bloom’s space plague.

Warhammer 40,000: Shoot, Blood, Teaf

Well, this is strange. Warhammer 40,000: Shoots, Blood, & Teef is a 2D action platformer created by Guns, Gore & Cannoli, who can play as four classes and use powerful attacks to fire bullets and hellfire at enemies. I can do it. The game also supports competitive and collaborative multiplayer, with over 20 weapons to choose from. In 2022, it will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Tide

The upcoming first-person collaborative shooter, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, aims to be the SF Ambias’ answer to the Birmintide game, co-authored by Dan Abnett. Avnet is a Warhammer franchise with a long history and has written numerous novels. The presentation also revealed details about the city of Teltium Kib. Darktide will be released exclusively for Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Speaking of Vermintide 2, a new carrier for a game called Kerillian has been announced and Chaos Wastes has been released on Xbox. If you’re playing Skulls for the Skull Throne, you’ll also get a limited-time portrait frame.

Total War: Warhammer III

The upcoming Total War: Warhammer III will include Khorne’s playable Legendary Lord, and Khorne’s complete roster will be coming soon. In addition to new game information, DLC Silence & Fury is coming to Total War: Warhammer II. This DLC is the resurrection of Beastman and will be available in July.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempest Fall

Warhammer Age of Sigmar, a VR-only Warhammer game that appears on both PC VR and Oculus Quest devices: Tempest Fall got the official Gameplay public trailer during the showcase. Full-length campaigns allow you to use classic Road Alkanum weapons. It’s coming out this summer, so you don’t have to wait too long to decapitate your enemies in brutal first-person VR, but you can also sign up for a closed beta.

Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusades

Currently available in Europe and Australia, Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade is available in the United States. It will be available soon on mobile devices that support Windows 10. A CG trailer will be displayed during the presentation, and updates will allow you to customize the look of the Imperial Night as part of the Skull Festival.

Blood bowl 3

The deadly Blood Bowl 3 was revealed gameplay with the Elven Union team during the Skull event. I also learned when I would be able to play the game. The closed beta version has already started, and an early access version will be released in September. The final game is scheduled for February 2022 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, and Switch, with three teams to try during the beta. To participate, you need to visit the official website and register, and if you choose, a code will be sent to you by email.

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sector

The turn-based tactical game Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector was released on July 15th, and the Sisters of Battle of the game was announced during the Skulls presentation. Take Battle Sisters Squad units into battle and take advantage of their balanced style. The Seraphim unit, on the other hand, emphasizes mobility and allows you to jump over the battlefield and catch unexpected enemies.

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar: Seoul Arena

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soul Arena is about automatic combat in the Warhammer Universe, and gameplay was revealed during the showcase. Each of the four players can select and place a unit before sending it into battle. Planning an army to maximize synergies based on class structure and factions is the key to success. It will be available on iOS, Android and PC.

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower

A new free campaign extension called Shadows over Hammerhal is coming to Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower. This extension includes 35 new environments, new Evocator Prime heroes, and 10 new enemy types. The enhanced version is already available on PC, with cross-platform storage support, and the full game is available on PC, iOS, and Android.

Warhammer Underworld: Online

The full game can now be saved for free as part of the Skull Celebration, which can be billed until June 10. Also, Warhammer Underworld: Online, the cannibal Garek Reavers has received a new DLC for the game. You can also now find discounts on existing DLC ​​via Steam.

