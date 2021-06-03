OnePlus 9 Series will start receiving Android 12 Beta after a short pause





OnePlus has begun releasing the 9-series Android 12 beta after having to stop the first release due to technical issues.

Owners of the OnePlus 9 series with Android 12 Beta installed reported that the update caused a device boot loop issue. Since that day, OnePlus has stopped releasing until a solution is found.

The bug has been fixed, according to the latest announcement from the OnePlus Community Forums. As a result, users can start receiving Android 12 Developer Preview builds for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro devices.

“This new version is a hotfix build that fixes an issue that caused the original version to get stuck during a factory reset protection (FRP) check,” OnePlus pointed out.

The company also highlights some known issues with Android 12 Beta on 9-series devices. These issues include clearing all data during the flash of the build, the video call feature not being available, and fingerprint unlocking and face unlocking not being available. In addition, some UI screens may not work as expected, there may be system stability issues, and the camera may crash when HDR mode is enabled.

This is not an update for everyone

The company warns that not all OnePlus 9 series owners can download and use this update. “If you have little or no software development experience, we don’t recommend flashing this ROM,” OnePlus warned. Or, “If you plan to use your device as a daily driver, or if you have never flashed a custom ROM.”

There is also the risk of the device bricking. Before installing the update, make sure the battery level is at least 30%. Also, at least 3GB of storage space is available. In addition, the company announced that carrier version devices (TMO / VZW) are not compatible with Developer Preview builds.

What if I still have problems installing or working? I need to revert to Android 11 using the Rollback package. This package is available on the Community Forums for both OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro devices.

