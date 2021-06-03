Darktide appointed Dan Abnett as screenwriter





Famous cartoonist and novelist Dan Abnett has joined Warhammer 40,000: Dark Tide. Game developer Fatshark has announced that it will work with Abnett on the next first-person shooter co-op video game, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which will be available on PC and Xbox Series X / S later this year. Avnet is a prolific writer who wrote 40,000 novels at Warhammer, writing more than 30 novels set in the darkness of the distant future. Avnet is well known to comic enthusiasts and has written hundreds of comics on both Marvel and DC, including the Guardians of the Galaxy, which influenced Marvel movies.

“Working with Fat Shark was great. It’s great to partner with them and see their amazing skills creating the world of Warhammer 40K in a lively, realistic and interactive way. Created in prose and exploding into life. “

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide could benefit from Abnett’s vast history of 40K universes. Darktide will star in a group of human soldiers investigating the Atroa Prime cult. Human Empire’s famous Space Marine is known for its superhuman powers, but Darktide focuses on “ordinary” human soldiers who are as vulnerable as they are today in the 41st century. Many of Avnet’s best Warhammer 40K novels are about the average soldier and fit naturally into this game. “We want to emphasize the human’heart’in the middle of the human scale, vastness and wonders of the universe,” Avnet said of his work in the game. “And also emphasize the survival and horror aspects. As a human being, you are vulnerable. It’s all about wit, courage, determination, and concentration. You’re not immortal, immortal, or wearing a ceramic power armor suit. With you. Only in the dark, you can have a really great playing experience. “

Earlier, Fatshark developed Warhammer: Vermintide and Warhammer: Vermintide 2. Both are set in the Warhammer Fantasy universe. Those games were also cooperative games, but focused on close quarters combat. With the 41st century full of horrific guns and lasers of all kinds, Fatshark promises that ranged combat will become even more prominent in Darktide.

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide will be released on Xbox Series X / S and PC in late 2021.

