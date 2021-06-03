Nanoleaf’s new “Elements” line features smart wood-like lighting panels





Known for its various smart lighting panels, Nanoleaf today announced the launch of the Elements Wood Look Hexagons. The Nanoleaf element is a new lighting product designed to provide a more natural lighting experience in the home with modular wood-style panels that shine in the shade of white light.

Nanoleaf’s standard lighting panels are available in hexagonal and triangular shapes, are made of white plastic material, are designed to change color, and users can choose from millions of color options. Elements Wood Look Hexagons have a wood grain texture that may appeal to those who don’t like the plastic look of standard panels when not activated.

When turned off, the Nanoleaf element looks like a decorative wooden panel on the wall, and when turned on, you can add ambient lights to your room with different shades of yellow and white lights. The Nanoleaf element is not as bright as the standard Nanoleaf Hexagon and can be set to temperatures in the 1500K to 4000K range. Nanoleaf designed a panel that glows from the back for a dual lighting effect that enhances the lighting effect.

Neutral wood-like colors go better with home decor than standard panels. Nanoleaf elements are unique in that they have LEDs in the corners of each panel and can be controlled individually. According to Nanoleaf, this feature adds organic movements that mimic embers such as fireplaces, fireflies, and clouds.

When creating a scene in the updated Nanoleaf app, each hexagon corner can be painted with different temperatures of light for a unique look not possible with other Nanoleaf panels. Nanoleaf has created 11 preset lighting scenes for the Nanoleaf element, and the scenes created for the standard panel are converted to shades of white lighting using a mapping technique designed by Nanoleaf.

Nanoleaf elements include all the classic Nanoleaf features such as rhythm music sync, schedule options, touch panel color changes when you tap the panel, and Circadian Lightning, in addition to providing unique wood-style finishes and lighting features. It contains. It changes in a day. The panel is controlled via the Nanoleaf app and also supports HomeKit, so it can be integrated with Siri.

The Nanoleaf Elements Smarter Kit includes an expansion pack that includes seven light panels for $ 299.99 and three additional panels for $ 99.99. Nanoleaf Elements are available from the Nanoleaf Store today and will be available in the Apple Store later this year.

