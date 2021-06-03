Is Apple’s iMessage finally a major update at WWDC?





Apple has put iMessage at the center of WWDC’s promotional material next week, suggesting that its popular messaging service could be significantly upgraded.

iMessage seems to be the central theme of this year’s WWDC marketing. For example, WWDC’s live stream placeholders on YouTube are already live and feature iMessage bubbles, Tapback, and iMessage full-screen laser effects. Similarly, the Twitter hashtag that promotes this year’s WWDC is iMessage’s thumbs-up tapback bubble.

This year’s iMessage stickers and official WWDC outfits and pins include iMessage bubbles, Tapback reactions, and emojis, which aren’t always uncommon in Apple’s annual conference-related outerwear.

Reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman previously reported that iMessage will improve in iOS 15. This seems to reflect the theme of Apple’s promotional materials. Specifically, Gurman explained that there are new options for auto attendants, status, and notifications.

You also have the option to set an automatic reply to the message, depending on the status of the message. This improves on the current auto-reply feature, which is currently only available while driving. Apple has added some unique notification features such as Do Not Disturb and Sleep Mode, but this is the first time it offers system-wide functionality to change notifications according to user status.

The company is also working on an upgrade to iMessage, with the ultimate goal of acting as a social network and becoming more competitive with Facebook Inc.’s WhatsApp. These changes are still in the early stages of development and may be made later, officials said.

The change is reportedly in line with a broader strategy to make iMessage a more competitive social network with WhatsApp.

Last year, MacRumors added the ability to withdraw sent messages, enter indicators in group chats, mark the last message in a conversation as unread, and extend the “/ me” command. I found evidence that I was testing internally. A feature that has been available on the Mac since the days of iChat to share status updates. Apple has also patented many unreleased iMessage features, including the ability to edit sent messages.

The scope of the upgrade to iMessage at this year’s WWDC isn’t clear yet, but given the wealth of evidence that iMessage is playing an important role at this year’s WWDC and the storm of rumors about new messaging features, it’s kind of. Seems like an update. Probability is high.

WWDC 2021 will begin next Monday, June 7, with a keynote speech at 10 AM Pacific Time. Apple will announce major new software updates such as iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. See the WWDC 2021 Summary for more information.

