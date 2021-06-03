The next-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro appears to have been registered in the regulatory database prior to WWDC





Apple is widely rumored to be planning new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, each with a mini LED display and an improved M1 chip. The notebook will feature a new design with flatter top and bottom and more ports, including an HDMI port, SD card slot, and a resurgence of magnetic power cables. Rumors also suggest that the Touch Bar will be deprecated in favor of the physical Fn key.

MacRumors may have further relied on these plans to discover the next-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro in China’s regulatory database. This list, submitted by Apple supplier Sunwoda Electronic on April 14, is about batteries with model identifier A2527, like Apple, rated at 8,693mAh / 11.45V. This is similar to the current 16-inch MacBook Pro’s battery rating of 8,790 mAh / 11.36V, according to iFixit.

Sunwoda Electronic is the same supplier who submitted the alleged battery capacity of the iPhone 13 found in the same Chinese database earlier this week.

If the submissions are accurate, the next 16-inch MacBook Pro will have slightly less battery capacity than existing models. However, the potential impact on battery life could be mitigated by the 16-inch MacBook Pro migrating from Intel processors to the more power-efficient Apple Silicone. In fact, battery life can be longer than in the current generation.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that the redesigned MacBook Pro model will be announced as early as this summer, and leak informant Jon Prosser said the MacBook Pro announcement will be part of next week’s WWDC. I’m expecting it. Other sources suggest that the new MacBook Pro model will not be announced until late 2021.

WWDC will begin with Apple’s keynote on Monday, June 7th at 10am PST.

9:45 AM Update: We also found an entry for what appears to be a 14-inch MacBook Pro.

This list of batteries, also from Sunwoda, was submitted on March 30th and bears model ID A2519. The battery is rated at 11.47 V for 6,068 mAh. This is a bit higher than the current 13-inch MacBook Pro’s 5,103 mAh rating, but the chassis redesigned for the larger 14-inch display size may provide space for a larger battery. A similar increase in battery capacity was seen when changing the larger MacBook Pro from 15 inches to 16 inches.

