Epic Game Store’s new free games are perfect for those who want to challenge





The Epic Mega Sale started a few weeks ago, and with the start of the sale, some big free games were promised. The sale began with the free NBA 2K21 offer, which was rotated by Ambing Us last week. Today, Amthing Us has been replaced by another big free game, and fans of brutal survival games will definitely want to check it out.

This week’s free game is none other than Frostpunk. It’s kind of halfway between urban construction, roguelike and survival games. Frostpunk imposes players on running a steam-powered city on a completely frozen planet. Players must continue to maintain the city in the harsh cold, which means making tough decisions.

“Optimization and resource management often conflict with empathy and thoughtful decision-making,” explains Frostpunk. “City and social management consumes most of the ruler’s time, but at some point you need to explore the outside world to understand its history and current state. The survival of your society. What decisions do you make to ensure? What if you are pushed to the limit? And who are you in the process? ”

Players need to not only decide on the layout of the city, but also on what laws the city complies with and how it governs. This is a fairly unique game among other city builders, which has earned a lot of attention and admiration.

Frostpunk is free for a week at the Epic Games Store. It will rotate on June 10th at 11:00 am (EDT) and replace it with another free game. Epic hasn’t yet revealed what the game is, but we’ll let you know when it’s rotated next week.

