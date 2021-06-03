Embody’s audio software Hive takes PC games to the next level





As the only AI-assisted spatial audio PC game software in the world, it technically embodies Immerse Gaming, which was launched last year. This was so successful that Hive is now able to use the software on almost all types of gaming headsets.

Hive has some of the largest brands of headphones already built into the software, such as Audeze, Razer and HyperX. The system also takes a picture of the ear and maps the optimal spatial audio.

They didn’t preload my Astro headset when I tried, but they had presets for over-ear headphones and they still worked very well. I had 3D audio and felt like I was able to hear what was happening behind the scenes in the game (I tried it in Borderlands).

But this software doesn’t just improve the audio experience. Audio software allows you to select game genre presets. Great for FPS (immersive mode), MMORPG (awakening mode), and racing (close quarters battle mode). Embody thought about everything.

It includes a sonar map, which is a translucent overlay of the software, to give you a visual indication of the location of the instrument. To be honest, it’s a really cool addition. Watch the video below to see the different modes, including in-game play.

The only difficulty for me was to set up the software in-game via Steam. I tried several times until I adjusted the sound source of my laptop correctly. But once I set it, it worked smoothly. Overlay maps are also an optional feature. You don’t need to use it if you are distracted.

Hive is compatible with all PC games and can be added to any Twitch streamer. To be honest, if you don’t have a headphone set with built-in 3D audio, Hive software is a great way to get it and you won’t drop an extraordinary amount on your new headphone set.

Hive was launched on June 3, 2021. You can check it on the website. The license can be downloaded for $ 14.99 for 1 year or $ 39.99 for 5 years.

