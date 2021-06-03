Paramount + Launches $ 4.99 / Monthly Advertising Subscription – TechCrunch





If you don’t want to pay $ 9.99 a month to see a meme-worthy iCarly restart, you don’t have to. On Monday, Paramount + will launch an Essential Plan with ads. The price is $ 4.99 per month.

This cheap plan replaces the CBS All Access Plan, which allows access to local CBS stations as well as commercials. If you currently have a $ 5.99 / month plan, you can keep it. But from Monday, it no longer exists for new subscribers.

What’s the difference between Essential Plans and CBS All Access? New levels of subscribers include Marquee Sports (including NFL, UEFA Champions and Europa League games), CBSN breaking news, and all Paramount on-demand shows and movies. You can access. This includes offerings from channels owned by ViacomCBS, such as BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Smithsonian Channel. However, it no longer includes local live CBS station programming. So if this breaks the deal, we recommend signing up for CBS All Access this weekend.

The existing premium plan ($ 9.99 / month) removes commercials and adds support for 4K, HDR, and Dolby Vision. As with any streaming service, only premium subscribers can access mobile downloads.

Both plans include parental controls and access to up to 6 individual profiles. At this time, this service does not have a watchlist. But it’s a matter of when, not when, as it’s become a fundamental feature of being competitive in this area.

For comparison, the basic Netflix plan costs $ 8.99 per month, but you can only watch it on one screen at a time. This makes it difficult to share an account with family and friends. Their standard tier is $ 13.99, which is a bit more expensive than Paramount +.

Earlier this week, HBO Max announced a low-priced ad-supported subscription level of $ 9.99 per month. The merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery could have a significant impact on popular streaming services, but it’s still unclear how it will rock in terms of content libraries, or perhaps combined streaming apps.

Ultimately, consumers decide which services to pay for based on a variety of key factors such as content, price, and user experience. In terms of content, Paramount + will announce a series of well-known titles when the new plan is released on Monday, hoping to attract new subscribers. But low-priced plans are also appealing to those who aren’t necessarily interested in popular movies, adding affordable add-ons to their current streaming lineup and making them part of Netflix’s missing program. I want to make it accessible.

ViacomCBS, the owner of Paramount +, said it added 6 million global streaming subscribers across Paramount +, Showtime OTT and BET + services in the first quarter and closed the quarter with 36 million global users. Most of them are from Paramount +.

