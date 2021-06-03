An important mantra for Sony’s generation collapses: Gran Turismo 7 goes beyond generations





On Wednesday, Sony released an extensive interview with the head of the PlayStation Studios division, perhaps to set expectations ahead of the game’s announcement and the usual barrage of announcements in mid-June. For Sony, expectations To set up, you need to tell your fans the console you expect future games to be released.

This week’s PlayStation announcement shows changes to several games previously advertised as PlayStation 5 titles. God of War: We have found that Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7 are officially available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The news follows last week’s confirmation that Horizon: Forbidden West will also be released as a cross-generation game.

The backward compatibility status of the God of War sequel is unknown, but the announcement of Gran Turismo 7 is a big surprise. In the coming months, the game will be “PlayStation 5 Limited”. Both expected racing game video ads will focus on intense reflective effects that take into account material properties and car surface distortion. What you’ve seen so far may probably depend on next-generation processing power with late-racing or double-rendered geometry.

So far, GoW: Ragnarok’s footage has been zero and has recently been postponed to 2022.

Chance to raise expectations

Remind yourself more of what the game will look like as advertised for the PlayStation 5. Most of the footage is from the June 2020 trailer, but this shot is from the infamous “PlayStation 5 Limited” trailer in December 2020.

This screen and the next screen show how even the slightest touch of light can change everything when ray tracing reflections are enabled.

This dynamic expansion of light detail does not work in a normal screen space reflection pipeline (warp from the previous image also does not work).

The slow sequence of trailers emphasizes reflection technology.

Hey Hey. How about all the mirrors? Watch out for vampires with Polyphony Digital?

There is a subtle reflection in this race scene.

“Real-time” footage shows handsome reflection and lighting techniques, all performed at 60 fps.

Impressive windshield reflection technology. While many racing games mimic this effect, GT7 is in a technical position to make it look more realistic based on changing driving and weather conditions.

Scaling Sony’s ambitious-looking racing game to run on the PS4 may not be as easy as lowering the pixel resolution or disabling some flashy effects. In fact, until this week Sony was keen to emphasize exactly this line that the PS5 offers to gamers. This is probably a response to the Xbox rivals.

In an August 2020 interview with GamesIndustry.biz, SIE Vice President of Marketing Eric Lempel provided the following quote for a trailer focused on PS5-specific technologies such as the luxury DualSense controller: Did.

We are moving to a new generation, and generations are important to us. This is your chance to raise the expectations of players and gamers and introduce something really new.

The statement was followed in March 2020 by Mark Cerny, a longtime leader in Sony hardware, with extensive technical details on the PS5 architecture. In this presentation, the new console’s PCI-e 4.0 rated storage not only reduces load times, but also “freedom for game designers to build larger, unobstructed virtual worlds.”

This all happened during the peak of Xbox’s bullish advertising campaign for “smart delivery” and backward compatibility. Microsoft assures fans that they can buy many future games, including first-party titles, and that they can expect to work with multiple Xbox generations, with a few distinct exceptions. I am enthusiastic about doing it. One of Xbox’s biggest games to come, Halo Infinite, continues to be touted as a cross-generation, and I wondered if that decision explained the technically disappointing announcement of the game.

Sales of the PS5 console are strong, but demand is well above supply, probably beyond the company’s expectations (thanks to the lack of chips). And recently, Sony has suggested that PlayStation 4 will account for 70% of the company’s game revenue in the current accounting quarter. As a result, at least one outlet suggests that GT7’s cross-platform fate is a response to the reality of both of these markets. In a recent editorial, VGC Editor-in-Chief Andy Robinson wrote:

I understand the decision to release the PS4 version [of Gran Turismo 7] It was made very recently.

How you see this news depends on how you think about next-generation console games, especially how to take advantage of high-speed solid-state drive storage. PS5-only machines such as Demon’s Souls and Returnallook are gorgeous, but SSD-powered innovation is arguably lacking. The Xbox Series X and S, on the other hand, are completely dry in terms of high-end console-only machines. However, as long as the game is compatible with older consoles and proven storage such as hard drives and slow SSDs, it’s more likely that Sony will receive an increasingly advanced PC port. Sony’s PS5-only Ratchet & Clank to be released on June 11: World Apartment is very likely to showcase Sony’s next-generation technology, but you’ll have to wait until the game’s release is known. ..

