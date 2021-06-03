Steam DIY Collaborative Bundles is a feature that allows developers to create bundles and send links to other creators.





(Photo: Pinterest / 11333328) Steam Video Game Bundle

As Valve has started teaming up developers, the Steam Game Storefront is now offering bundles. In a blog post on June 2nd, Valve outlined the new DIY collaboration bundle and described its new features as a way to collect titles with a common theme.

Steamed game bundle

Steam already offered multiple developer bundles, but only those specifically curated on the platform.

All developers on the platform can create game bundles and send invitation links to other creators. Other creators can choose to add their own projects.

The bundle owner locks the bundle and participants agree on the name, discount amount, royalty split, and other details.

All participants must approve subsequent additions of the game. Still, someone can unilaterally remove their game from the bundle, or the bundle owner can change the description or art without approval.

Valve states that you need to make sure that the author trusts the owner of the bundle.

Valve describes DIY bundles as a co-marketing option for related games, especially for splitting royalties on the soundtrack.

This means that instead of the publisher selling and funding the video game soundtrack, the publisher can work in bundles with the musicians.

According to Tech Raptors, theme bundles are also available on other platforms, including the Humble Bundle storefront, and this feature has helped popularize this feature.

Developers of the small platform Itch.io use collaborative game bundles for activities and commentary to support indie alternatives to human rights movements and large budget releases like Cyberpunk 2077. doing.

The new system of valves can help facilitate similar things. It also makes it easier for developers to sell their games together.

Humble bundle accusations against Valve

Valve may have introduced a new bundling feature, but another platform, Humble Bundle, has accused Valve of controlling game prices in non-Steam stores.

According to the author Wolfire, Valve warns developers that they will remove games from the Steam platform if they charge less for games on other platforms than they pay in Valve’s store. I will. However, it is not clear whether this accusation will affect the functionality of the Valves DIY Collaborative Bundle.

Wolfire has announced that Valve will file a proceeding over what it considers to be an unfair monopoly on PC games.

The studio also released a blog post detailing why the proceedings were filed.

In this post, Wolfire’s David Rosen details his experience releasing his game “Overgrowth” in the store at a lower commission rate than Valve.

Rosen told Valve that they would release the game at a lower price in these stores, and that Valve would remove Overgrowth from Steam if it could sell it anywhere at a lower price.

Upcoming game of valve

According to Esports Insider, the announcement of the DIY collaboration bundle feature came shortly after Valve officially confirmed the schedule for the long-awaited annual Dota 2 tournament.

The total prize pool of the tournament has exceeded $ 40 million and fans of Dota 2 have been looking forward to it for over a year. Especially since the tournament was postponed last year due to a pandemic.

