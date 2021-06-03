GOG’s Warhammer Skulls sale includes free games and a “goods pack” for everyone.





Today was the day of the big Warhammer Skull showcase, with the final Total War: Warhammer 2 DLC and the new tactical RPG coming in 2022. The text on our front page. GOG is also participating in this effort, offering the Warhammer Skull Sale, which offers up to 80% off a selection of amazing Warhammer games, and the Warhammer Skull Digital Goody Pack, which anyone can use for free. ..

The Goody Pack is actually displayed in the GOG library in two parts: the shadow of the 1995 Strategic Game Warhammer: Horned Rat and the Goody Pack itself.

Warhammer Skulls and Adeptus Titanicus: Dominus wallpaper.A World Eaters sampler from The Black Library in PDF, epub, and mobi.A Warhammer 40,000 Roleplay Adventure Rain of Mercy in PDF. A Warhammer: Mark of Chaos – The Collected Concept Art Warhammer 40,000 Original Soundtrack in Album PDF Format: FLAC and WAV Mechanics

Please note that the goods are only available from your browser and will not appear on your GOG Galaxy.

There are also great deals on sale. Some that may be worth considering:

If you don’t know where to start, we’ve enhanced Jody with 67 different games to create a ranking of the best Warhammer 40,000 games and the best Warhammer fantasy games. They are very informative and fun to read, even if you’re not particularly interested in buying a new Warhammer game.

GOG Skull Goods Gifts and Warhammer Sale are currently underway and will run until June 10th.

