Make fun of Ubisoft, Rainbow Six, Far Cry, and other big announcements from the E3 2021





Square Enix doesn’t seem to be the only one to announce plans for the E3 2021 today. It also reveals what Ubisoft is doing for the show. Not surprisingly, Ubisoft has announced the E3 2021’s Ubisoft Forward live Host the stream. Today, the company elaborated on which games will be on display, not just when the live stream will take place.

After all, Ubisoft’s E3 2021 presentation doesn’t just consist of Ubisoft Forward. There will also be a pre-show featuring news and updates about For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion before the actual event. The pre-show will take place on June 12th at 11am (Pacific Daylight) / 2pm (Eastern Daylight).

The main event will then begin at 12:00 pm (Pacific Daylight Saving Time) / 3:00 pm (EDT). This is when the actual Ubisoft Forward event begins, and Ubisoft promises new details about the next game in the Rainbow Six series, as well as new details about Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic. Riders Republic is billed as an MMO “open world playground”.

In addition to these three big game hits, Ubisoft also provides updates on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege. There’s also new details about the Apple TV + series Mythic Quest and the upcoming Ubisoft movie Werewolves Within. They are also told to expect “some additional surprises during the show”.

Following Ubisoft Forward, there will also be a live post show stream at 1 pm (Pacific Summer Time) and 4 pm (EDT). Many of the post shows cover Rainbow Six Siege and appear to include new content and details about community updates. So June 12th will be a pretty busy day for Ubisoft. You can see it all on the Ubisoft Forward website. We are planning to cover the show here at SlashGear, so stay tuned for more updates.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos