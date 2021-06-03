2D Shooter-Platformer Warhammer 40,000: Shootus, Blood & Tiff Announce





Rogueside has announced Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef, a cartoon-style 2D shooter set in the darkness of the 41st Millennium.

From the developers of Guns, Gore, and Cannoli; Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef are 2D action platformers that allow you and a few friends to break into the hive world of Luteus Prime. Fight Imperial Guards, Space Marines, and Gene Steeler Cults, explore the world of hive in a mission to collect hairy hair, and take revenge on the back-stabbed Warbos.

You can see the announcement trailer below.

You can find the following overview (via Steam):

An orc, a savage race commonly known as the Green Tide, is sweeping the stars with unrivaled violence in an enthusiastic crusade called Wago! They are savage, brutal and crude, and on their way of destruction. More than all other races lying down.

Become a pioneer of the orc invasion, drive through the hive city of Luteus Prime, steal your hair, take on a mission to take revenge on Warlords! And maybe become a WAAAGH warboss! On the way? The strongest survival is more intense and fun than ever!

Not enough Dhaka! Defeat enemies with a large number of weapons and make them rain. No one can get in your way! Massive explosions and flying body parts are more fun than ever!

Wow! Feel the buildup of emotions and violence until it explodes as a bullet storm! Violence creates violence as the massive destruction you cause builds up in a completely blown unstoppable WAAAGH. Because oaks are made for two things: fighting and winning!

Orcus is strong together! Face the forces of Astra Militarum, Genesteeler Kart, and Space Marine with your friends. Or hit your head instead and decide on the most ferocious orcs in your clan!

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef will launch 2022 for Windows PC (via Steam), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

