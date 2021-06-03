Amazon Halo scans your body for greater flexibility





Amazon’s new body movement analysis tool for Halo uses a phone camera to measure flexibility and fitness.

Amazon

Last year, Amazon launched Halo, a fitness and health platform. Subscription-based services rely mostly on heart rate sensor-enabled bands for daily sleep and activity tracking, but there are components of services that use phone cameras for AI-based physical analysis. Last year, its camera scan feature analyzed body fat. Movement Health, a new phone camera-enabled feature, aims to analyze body flexibility. It will arrive at the end of this month.

This new feature scans your body movements in a series of test exercises and assigns movement scores, along with recommended exercises and routines, from entry level to more demanding workouts. According to Amazon Halo Product Manager Njenga Kariuki, this aims to be as good as having a personal trainer, a trainer and personal coach who worked for Amazon’s Halo team, and provides training guidance. Designed with the feedback of Dr. Kelly Starrett. With the new Halo app feature.

The analysis takes about 10 minutes and uses 5 different activities: one-leg balance, forward rush, overhead squat, overhead reach, and two-leg squat. Body Scan AI analyzes movements, uploads encrypted data to Amazon’s cloud, and blends a 100-point range of movements with a breakdown of trunk, hips, lower body, overall shoulder posture, mobility, and stability. Provides a score.

What does the motor program of motor function look like?

Amazon

According to Amazon, body scan data will be deleted as soon as the results are ready. This is a privacy promise similar to the camera-based body scanning feature launched at Halo last year that analyzed estimated body fat.

In a recent video chat, Kariuki states that although it took some time for Movement Health to work properly, it uses a similar type of machine learning algorithm for camera-based body tracking. It is not yet known how accurately this service can recognize all body shapes and movements, and how useful follow-up movement exercises and training can be. Amazon states that the Halo band recognizes exercises to track the completion of recommended follow-up routines.

Amazon promises that assessing exercise health is simple and takes only a few minutes for a single analysis of exercise health, which is an extra stress that many people don’t want to deal with. Sounds like a type. It’s unclear how Amazon can recommend setting up a smartphone for such a scan. However, the way the Halo band aims to be more aware of the health and flexibility of body movements is reminiscent of Apple’s recent Apple Watch mobility tracking health features, but the dimension of camera-based body analysis. Has been added.

It also seems like an interesting stepping stone to how Amazon further integrates health platforms with camera-based devices.This feature currently only works on phones paired with the Halo band, It makes a lot of sense if it works on a camera-based Amazon smart screen. “That’s certainly what we expect to see in the future,” says Amazon’s Kariuki.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended for health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.

