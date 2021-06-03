Nintendo Switch Lite or Nintendo Switch: Which Should I Buy?





Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite look similar, but with some technical differences, it’s clear which one is best for potential buyers.

With the release of Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite, Nintendo has revolutionized games on the go. While Switch is currently one of the most versatile and compact consoles, Switch Lite offers unmatched accessibility as it lowers prices and focuses on handheld play. But for new gamers looking into the ecosystem, it can be difficult to determine which system is best for them.

In terms of price, the Nintendo Switch costs $ 299 and the Switch Lite costs $ 199. The $ 100 difference is undoubtedly a big attraction for those who are on a budget and playing games. However, the price cut comes at a cost that can affect the decision to buy Lite over the standard model.

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Fire Emblem: Three Houses-Why Edelgart Fails

From a size standpoint, Switch Lite is even more compact than its regular version, with overall dimensions of 8.2 x 3.6 x 0.6 inches. Compared to a regular Switch of 9.4 x 4 x 0.6 inches, Lite is much more flexible and easier to carry. The touchscreen is also smaller than the original version, 5.5 inches, but the original Switch’s touchscreen is 6.2 inches. Thankfully, the 1280 x 720 screen resolution doesn’t change at all. It’s also lighter than the original switch and weighs 9.8 ounces, while the original version weighs 14.1 ounces.

Switch Lite is offered in a much lighter weight and smaller weight and size, so some sacrifices have been made to maintain accessibility. One of the biggest differences between the two consoles is that Switch Lite doesn’t have a Joy-Con controller. Joy-Con is a removable controller that allows you to easily switch your game from handheld play to tabletop or TV mode. Switch Lite without a removable controller loses some of its flexibility. This is a double truth, as Switch Lite can’t be docked to a TV. It only works in handheld mode and tabletop mode. The latter requires an additional controller. Still, for gamers who don’t have time to sit on the couch and prefer mobile games, Lite is the perfect solution at a more affordable price.

Related: A new LEGO game is coming … 3 weeks?

Still, some games don’t work seamlessly with Lite. This list contains titles that require Joy-Con motion control. These nasty games include Just Dance, Ring Fit Adventure, and Super Mario Party. The player also found a workaround to make the game Lite compatible by simply connecting the two Joy-Con controllers wirelessly to the console. Neither model is an additional step for those who haven’t purchased it yet, but for those who have already purchased Lite, it can be a great way to experience the best of both worlds. However, these games aren’t a large group compared to the huge library of consoles, so they’re only a matter of concern.

When the regular Switch was released in 2017, battery life lasted 2.5 to 6.5 hours, depending on the degree of game load. Newer versions of the console are released with an average battery life of 4.5-9 hours. This new model is fairly common and has replaced the start switch in retail stores. The only difference is the slightly different internal chipset and this improved battery. It’s almost the same device. Switch Lite battery life is a compromise between models that lasts 3-7 hours.

For consumers who are wondering which Switch console to choose, the deciding factor is primarily personal preference. For $ 100 and above, the best option is a regular switch. It offers all the features, TV compatibility, longer battery, Joy-Con controller and bigger screen. However, for gamers who don’t spend much time at home or want to save money, Switch Lite is also a great option. It offers the same quality games as the original model, has a long battery life, and has a slim design that is convenient to carry. Ultimately, players can choose either one as long as it suits their personal needs.

Keep reading: Pokemon Trading Cards game reveals Galarian Bird cards from Chilling Reign (exclusive)

Harry Potter’s Deepfake Spoils Franchise in Unimaginable Ways

About the author Nicholas Brooks (447 articles published)

Nick Brooks is an avid comic book reader, gamer, writer and fan of all creative things. For 10 years, he has reported the latest and greatest information in the world of games, anime and all other comics. Currently, he is writing for CBR as a game feature writer and loves it every minute. When not writing, you can cook with his lovely girlfriend, read comics, and collect new Star Wars Black series, Marvel Legends, and Transformers.

Other works by Nicholas Brooks

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos