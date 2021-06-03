iOS 15: Release Date, New Features, Details of All Rumors





Is iOS 15 very similar to iOS 14? I’m still not sure.

Patrick Holland / CNET

iOS 15 is likely to come out: Apple’s latest iPhone operating system will be unveiled for the first time on Monday. This will start the Virtual World Developers Conference (see here for how to watch WWDC 2021). IOS 14.5 in April includes the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, stop the app from tracking users for advertising purposes, choose from four Siri voices, and more. While many new features have been added in iOS 14.5, iOS has some major new changes planned 15, built on iOS 14 upgrades such as home screen widgets and newcamera tricks. There is also considerable prospect of when a new operating system will be released.

Below are all the rumors we’ve heard about iOS 15 and all the knowledge we can guess, such as when they’ll be available for download and what new features we’ll see.

iOS 15 release date: September

Apple typically announces a new version of iOS at the June Annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Last year’s virtualWWDC started on June 22nd and saw iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and MacOS Big Sur for the first time. Again this year, WWDC 2021 will be all virtual and will take place from June 7th to 11th.

With the announcement of the new iOS, it will be available for testing to developers, usually in public beta in late summer.

The final version of iOS 15 may be released in September alongside the iPhone 13. Last year, the iPhone 12 release was postponed to October due to a pandemic, but iOS 14 continued to be released in September. So it’s a pretty good bet that iOS 15 follows the same schedule.

Device compatibility: iOS 15 will probably work on iPhone 7 and above.

According to the Israeli site The Verifier and the French site iPhoneSoft, the only rumor I’ve heard about device compatibility so far is that iOS 15 requires an iPhone 7 or later. This isn’t a big surprise as the iPhone 6 model is over 5 years old and runs on the A9 chip. It seems that iOS 15 requires a device with an A10 chip, including iPhone 7 and above, and the 7th generation iPod Touch.

Read more: iOS 14: All the hidden iPhone and iPad features you need to know

New in iOS 15: Upgrade notifications and auto-replies, change default apps, make widgets interactive

iOS 14 adds widgets that you can customize with your smart stack. More widget features may be added in iOS 15.

GIF by Jason Cipriani / CNET

Until it’s actually announced at WWDC 2021, we don’t know what features will actually be added to iOS 15. 14 Set up and improve its functionality.

According to a Bloomberg April 22 report, iOS 15 includes a notification upgrade, new device privacy protection, an updated lock screen, and a redesigned iPad home screen with widgets. According to the report, users can set various notification settings depending on their current state (for example, driving, working, sleeping), and can also set automatic responses for each situation. Apple is also working on iMessage changes, with the goal of increasing WhatsApp’s competitors, which could happen later.

According to a March report on the tech site PhoneArena, iOS 15 may allow you to change more default apps. In iOS 14, we were able to switch the default Safari and Email to other browsers and email apps. In a future iOS 14.5 update, you can also change the default music platform from Apple Music. With iOS 15, you can make further customizations like this.

PhoneArena also predicts that iOS 15 will be able to make widgets interactive, change volume, and turn them on and off, just like Android does. Depending on the site, there may be more choices for widget size.

The iPhone 13 is rumored to have an always-on display similar to the Apple Watch. This is a hardware change, but according to PhoneArena, iOS may change to accommodate it, and it may update the lock screen to display notifications in a different format.

iOS 15 Download Procedure: Same as usual

If you’re part of Apple’s developer program, you’ll be able to download the iOS 15 developer beta and test your app after the new OS is announced in June. The OS is likely to be available for download as a public beta in late summer (early July for iOS 14). We recommend downloading to the primary device.

When iOS 15 is released to the public in September, Apple may send you a notification that it can be updated. Or[設定]App>[一般]>[ソフトウェア アップデート]You can also go to and do it manually.

For more information, see all the iPhone 13 rumors I’ve heard so far.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

