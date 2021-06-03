Razer Announces More Affordable Version of Iskur Gaming Chair





Not all gaming chairs need to be super expensive. This is more or less true for the Razer Iskur X. Razer’s latest gaming chair has been added to our collection of lifestyle products.

The Iskur X is Razer’s second gaming chair to date. First of all, from last year’s Iskuru. With Iskur, you will pay a higher premium for more features. Like an innovative lumbar support built into the back of the chair. Something less common in gaming chairs.

Many gaming chairs have lumbar support, but they are usually pillows that can be tied around the seat. It leads to the new Iskur X. This gives up some of Iskur’s better features in exchange for a lower price. Is that a good thing? It depends on you and what you want from the chair.

The Razer Iskur X sells for as low as $ 399, but loses important features.

Iskur X is offered at a low price, but it loses some of Iskur’s great features. Mainly lumbar support. Sitting for long periods of time without lumbar support puts a strain on your lower back.

Iskur X has lost the built-in lumbar support that Iskur provides. You can buy a lumbar support pillow for an additional $ 50, but at that point you’ll only get a $ 50 discount from the regular retail price of high-end models. Iskur’s lumbar support is also adjustable, but Iskur X’s pillows are not. However, keep in mind that the Iskur X pillow fits most of your back, just like Iskur’s built-in support.

This is a much bigger step than most lumbar support pillows on other gaming chairs. This is usually small overall and has low approval ratings.

Razer still uses premium materials for this model

There are a few more differences between the new Razer chair and the first chair. In other words, 2D armrests are in contrast to 4D armrests. That said, Razer continues to use luxurious high-density foam to provide long-lasting comfort, even for the longest gaming sessions.

The Iskur X also has a multi-functional reclining option, and the overall style is the same as a regular Iskur. In terms of design, I haven’t given up on anything. Because it still has the same sophisticated styling that Razer tends to apply to all products.

The Razer Iskur X is currently only available from Razer’s own website. However, Iskur is available from Razer and Amazon.

Iskuru X

Iskar

