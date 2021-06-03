Why Google Cloud Increases SAP Customers





For the past three years, Google Cloud has been working to expand its partnership with SAP. To take advantage of this German company’s vast customer base, a significant portion of it has never moved on-premises software services to the cloud. However, there was one obvious problem. It’s a partnership between SAP and Microsoft.

The company has been SAP’s preferred cloud partner since 2019. That is, if the customer does not have a strong desire for a cloud provider, SAP routes the customer to Microsoft. However, SAP still worked individually with all hyperscalers to serve customers who care about cloud providers.

Now the priority part of the relationship is about to end. Google Cloud not only moves SAP’s on-premises customer base to the cloud, but SAP CEO Christian Klein handles supply chain, finance, in-house manufacturing, sales, and almost everything else.

“After all, the cloud is a matter of choice, the cloud is open source, and the cloud isn’t tied to a proprietary type of environment. [we] Rob Enslin, sales president of Google Cloud, told Protocol.

In a similar tone, Klein told reporters Wednesday that SAP is vendor-agnostic and its cloud partnership is “better than ever in everything.”

Nevertheless, Google Cloud has had a series of successes with SAP customers.

For example, Whirlpool is in the process of migrating all its SAP products to vendors, and according to Chief Information Officer Dani Brown, the project is 80% complete. Scheduled to be released Thursday, it will be completed by the end of the third quarter and will cover a wide range of SAP products, including ERP, finance and supply chain tools. Overall, this is Whirlpool’s overall Equivalent to almost 50% of cloud spending.

“Data is at the core of our strategic responsibility as a company,” Brown told the protocol. “When it comes to publishing data, Google is the main cloud environment.”

“There is no drama”

There are several reasons why SAP customers can benefit from partnering with Google Cloud.

Google’s back office software product line is less competitive than SAP and has the potential to become a more neutral vendor. For example, Microsoft does not offer SAP’s basic ERP product, but invests heavily in Dynamics, a competitor of SAP’s own CRM product.

Finding other potential benefits can be more complicated. For example, Enslin promoted Google’s AI capabilities, an area where both Microsoft and AWS offer competing products. Enslin also emphasized its vertical solution running on top of SAP. But Google Cloud isn’t the only one doing that. Microsoft has also launched a similarly large partnership to invite celebrities and support similar pivots, including co-development of products with SAP.

And there is reason to believe that the partnership between SAP and Microsoft remains strong despite the end of the desired partnership. First, Julia White, the newly appointed Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer, who will play a leading role in the company’s new cloud-first future, comes from the Azure business.

“There is no drama. Some people are looking for a drama.” We have good relationships with all providers, “she said at a press conference on Wednesday.”

However, Google Cloud, which is considered the third-largest vendor in the infrastructure market, is gaining momentum and gaining a significant advantage by gaining a portion of SAP’s customer base. The company sells in a variety of industries, but it’s huge among industrial companies, and Google Cloud is trying to compete very openly with its rival Microsoft, including new partnerships with Ford and Renault. It has also been a great success.

Overall, this sector offers great opportunities for hyperscalers. Manufacturers are moving faster than other industries when it comes to the pace of “digital transformation” underway across American companies. For example, data analytics firm Confluent said in S-1 filing that information from IoT devices is expected to increase from 18.3 zettabytes in 2019 to 73.1 zettabytes by 2025.

However, industrial enterprises will face even greater turmoil in the future. For example, increasingly used internet-enabled sensors on plant floors are creating great demand for new artificial intelligence tools. As these sensors proliferate, users will need to invest deeper in technologies such as edge computing. And while ubiquitous use can still take years, more futuristic applications like digital twins, which are accurate virtual representations of equipment, require large amounts of data from a variety of sources.

These are areas of investment in Google Cloud that remain competitive with rivals such as Microsoft and AWS. Still, SAP is one of the most popular software companies in the world.

When Klein’s vision comes true, Google Cloud will almost certainly create enough business opportunities to make those investments worthwhile and further strengthen the company as an industry leader.

