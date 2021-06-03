Apple’s Thunderbolt display classified as “vintage” in exchange rumors





Apple currently considers the 27-inch Thunderbolt Display to be a “vintage” product. This is because it’s been nearly five years since it was last sold.

Today, Thunderbolt Display has been added to Apple’s list of vintage and obsolete products. These are part of the support document for servicing Apple products after the warranty has expired. Products that are five to seven years old when Apple discontinues distribution for sale are considered vintage.

Apple introduced the Thunderbolt Display in 2011, but never shipped an updated model. It was decommissioned on June 23, 2016 and had no successor. Apple debuted the LG UltraFine display in 2017 in partnership with LG, but for a long time Apple-designed displays weren’t available.

That changed with the release of Pro Display XDR, which accompanies the 2019 Mac Pro. The $ 5,000 Pro Display XDR isn’t a replacement for the more affordable $ 999 Thunderbolt Display, but there are rumors suggesting that Apple is developing a lower-priced Apple-branded external monitor.

There is no mention of when a new display will be released, and as of January 2021, work on the new display is said to be in its infancy. To keep prices down, rumored displays are said to have consumer screens that don’t have the finest brightness and contrast.

Due to its vintage list, Thunderbolt Display may not be eligible for repair in some states and countries. Apple previously refused to repair products on the vintage list altogether, but as of 2019, some vintage products will be available for service. However, it’s not clear if the Thunderbolt Display will be covered, as repairs are primarily available on vintage iPhones and Macs.

In addition to adding the Thunderbolt Display to its vintage list, Apple added the first iPad Air, which was first released in 2013 and was discontinued in 2016, and the 27-inch Apple Cinema Display, which was discontinued in 2014. Also included. The inch MacBook Pro model has been moved from the vintage list to the obsolete list. That is, repairs are no longer available.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos