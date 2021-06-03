Seven Letter welcomes Google and Facebook graduates Nu Wexler as partners





Washington: Seven Letter has partnered with Google and Facebook alumni Nu Wexler.

By reporting to other partners in the company and working closely with founding partner Eric Smith, Wechsler contributes to client accounts while considering new client opportunities in the technical arena.

After playing an important role for 20 years at major tech companies such as Google, Facebook and Twitter, Wexler said he joined the well-established Seven Letter.

“I knew some of my previous work partners in Washington, but their work in research and digital space was particularly interesting,” he said. “I’ve worked in a very large organization and wanted to join a team with a strong DC presence. It’s big enough to make an impact, yet personal and manageable. Thing.”

Wexler joined Seven Letter from Google and has been involved in policy communication for two years. He previously played a leading role on Facebook, Twitter and Ogilvy. Wechsler worked several times at Capitol Hill, first as a Senate spokesman and then as its communications director.

Senior Directors Analis Keller and Jessa Scott Johnson are also attending Seven Letter’s Washington office.

Keller addresses issues related to housing, technology, medical care and defense. She joined the Seven Letter after working on public policy for nearly a decade. Most recently, he was the Communications Director of former Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) during the 2020 reelection campaign.

Scott-Johnson will work for Seven Letter Insight, the company’s messaging and opinion research business, which was launched last fall. She joined American Viewpoint and has been developing polling strategies for corporate and political clients for 14 years.

Last year, Seven Letter acquired Boston-based public relations firm O’Neill and Associates, expanding its reach to Boston. Two years ago, Seven Letter rebranded from Blue Engine + JDA. The company is the result of Blue Engine Message & Media’s acquisition of JDA Frontline the previous year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos