Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senator Ron Wyden join the Next Weeks CLEAN POWER headliner

Washington DC-CLEANPOWER 2021 begins next Monday, and the American Clean Power Association (ACP) is honored to add Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Ron Weiden to the list of VIP speakers for the CLEANPOWER 2021 Virtual Summit. The event from June 7th to 10th will include John Kelly, Vice Chairman of Climate Change, White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, Senate Majority Secretary Chuck Schumer, and Senator Joni Ernst. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Richard Glick, Vice-Chairman of the Bank of America will also attend Chairman Anne Finnukaen and Andrew Stair, President and CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund.

Biography of the new speaker

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (Democratic Party-California) Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is the 52nd Speaker of the House and was elected the first female Speaker of the House in 2007 to make a name for himself in history. As chair, Pelosi has made historic efforts in US domestic biofuels by enacting a comprehensive energy law in 2007 that raises vehicle fuel efficiency standards for the first time in 32 years, with the climate crisis as a major issue. .. Speaker of the House of Representatives Pelosi has been in parliament for 33 years on behalf of San Francisco in the 12th district of California. She has led the House of Representatives Democratic Party for 16 years and previously served as House Leader of the House of Representatives Democratic Party.

Senator Ron Wyden (Democratic Party-Oregon) Senator Ron Wyden has been a US Senator from Oregon since 1996. He has led policies to support economic growth in areas such as the Build America Bonds program, improving infrastructure through micro and nano-through incentives for technology, e-commerce, and cleaner energy sources. He is a member of the Commission on Finance, Budget, Intelligence, and Energy and Natural Resources. He is the chair of the Senate Finance Committee and a senior member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Senator Weiden has a reputation as an independent voice that provides creative and common-sense solutions.

About CLEANPOWER: CLEANPOWER’s mission is not just to integrate the various technologies that make up the combination of renewable energies. Various segments within the industry, as well as onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, storage and transmission. Manufacturers, construction companies, owner operators, utilities, financial companies, corporate buyers, etc. All of these technologies and industries are focused on CLEANPOWER 2021. Registration has begun at both the CLEANPOWER Virtual Conference in June and the CLEANPOWER Salt Lake City on December 7-8. Learn more about.

About ACP: American Clean Power empowers America’s future, creates jobs, provides cost-effective solutions to climate crises, facilitates large-scale investment in the US economy, and promotes high-tech innovation across the country. He is the spokesperson for the clean power industry that promotes it. We are bringing together the power of the US renewable energy industry to drive our common goals and transform the US power grid into a low-cost, reliable renewable power system. For more information on the benefits of clean power in the United States, please visit www.cleanpower.org. Also, follow us on Twitter @USCleanPower, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

