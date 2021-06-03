Apple has updated AirTags to reduce creepiness





Apple distributes updates to the AirTags software, which makes it difficult for people to use for fraudulent tracking, CNET reports. According to a statement sent to The Verge, Apple is also working on an app for Android users, which will enable it to detect trackers that may not be needed.

AirTags was released earlier this year as Apple’s solution to help people track everyday things. Apple’s marketing shows people who find lost keys and bags with trackers. However, there are concerns that small devices are being used for secret tracking without people’s knowledge, and since the release of AirTags, some have been made to make the device more privacy conscious for everyone. There were many reports that the adjustment was necessary.

If AirTags were away from their owners before the update, they would chime after 3 days when they detected that they were moving. If you had a completely up-to-date iPhone, you might have received the AirTag Found Moving With You notification earlier, but unupdated iPhone and Android users have no luck until the chime sounds. Probably. Apple is currently updating AirTag to chime every 8 to 24 hours. (Apple did not respond to requests for comment on the time range provided.)

According to Apple, the Android app will be available later this year to detect both AirTags and other Find My network accessories such as the Chipolo tracker.

Eight to twenty-four hours is a long time to track without your knowledge, but it’s good to see Apple at least starting to address people’s concerns. According to CNET, the update is out today and should happen automatically as AirTag approaches the iPhone, similar to how AirPods silently receive updates.

