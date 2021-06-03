Google iOS Power User Trick from Company iPhone Lead





Google’s iOS reader shares an interesting perspective on his favorite tips and tricks about the Google iPhone and iPad apps for today’s advanced users. Check out 7 tips for power users of Google iOS, including new widget features, a handoff from Chrome mobile to Mac, and support for Face ID in Google Drive.

Technology veteran Luke Wroblewski is the leader in iOS for the Google team, and his two main goals are: “The entire Google product family works the same on iOS as on Android, and Google apps have the latest iOS features. Can be used to work well with people’s iPhones, iPads, etc. “

In today’s new Google blog post, Wroblewski highlighted his favorite tips and tricks for power users. Not all of these take precedence over some of the native iOS, but depending on your situation as an iOS + Google user, there are some great options below.

Tips and Tips for Google iOS Power Users Widget

First of all, the widget. Wroblewski’s favorite Google app iOS widget is Google Photos, which shows “photos from the last few years, recent highlights, favorite activities, and more.”

And today’s new update is a nice option for customizing the Google Search widget on iOS.

To do this, in the Google iOS app[一般]>[ウィジェット]>[ウィジェット テーマ]Go to.

Chrome handoff

If you’re a Chrome user and haven’t set this yet, set it. With handoff support, you can resume browsing on your Mac from where you left off on your iPhone, like Safari.

In the iOS Chrome app, go to the bottom right and the 3-dot icon>[設定]Tap[その他のデバイス]so[プライバシー]Choose[ハンドオフ]Set to on

Now when you have a page open on your Chrome iPhone or iPad and you want it to open seamlessly on your desktop, you’ll see the Chrome icon in the Mac dock.

This blog post also features a fun “Chrome Dino” game widget.

Other Wroblewski recommendations include sending directions from Google Maps to your iPhone, using Siri shortcuts in Google News, and setting your Face / Touch ID on Google Drive.

Send routes from your computer to your iPhone: Maps can send routes to your iOS device.On the desktop map[電話に送信]Just click a button. Luke finds this especially useful when trying to get out of the door. This is really important to us. It’s not just integration between apps, but integration between different devices and platforms. If you see a phone number, click on it and call in the same way. Can be applied. You should be able to send it where you need it.

Instant News Delivery: Luke’s is also a big fan of Google News Siri shortcuts. Siri shortcuts automatically detect your app’s usage routines and suggest when you’re most likely to do it, such as reading the news every morning and afternoon. Luke says this is a really useful experience when it appears on your phone when you need some commonly used actions, such as checking the news. You can create your own shortcuts with the Shortcuts app.

Easily switch to incognito mode: Press and hold your avatar in the Google app to switch to incognito mode. This is especially useful if you need to use your iPhone as a work and personal device.

Privacy screen: If you work in a public place and want more privacy, you can keep your files private by requiring you to log in to the Google Drive app with Face or Touch ID.

Let your assistant find your phone: Of course, the most useful app tips are what to do if you can’t even find your phone. If you lose your cell phone, Luke says. It has all the great features just mentioned. You can use the assistant. All you need to do is enable the Google Assistant app before you lose it and then say “Hey Google, where’s my phone?” You can then return to playing Chrome Dino.

See the full blog post here.

