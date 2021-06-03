The MIT Solve Grant Program seeks technical solutions that bring fairness to distance learning –THE Journal





Funding, grants, awards

The MIT Solve Grant Program seeks technical solutions that bring fairness to distance learning

The MIT Solve program, the Equitable Classrooms Challenge, seeks a solution that brings equity to students engaged in distance learning in the United States and around the world. Prizes for the selected solution range from $ 10,000 to $ 250,000.

According to MIT Solve, “All solutions selected for Solve’s current five global challenges will receive a $ 10,000 grant funded by Solve. The solver team will be funded by a cross-cutting jury. Will be chosen. “

In addition, there are various prizes for solutions that solve specific problems. These include:

The American Student Assistance (ASA) Prize for Equitable Education prioritizes “solutions incorporated as part of the core curriculum” and is tailored to “US-based elementary and intermediate classes that provide career exploration and experimentation.” We will award $ 250,000 to Digital Solutions. Use project-based learning to ensure fair access and focus on teacher professional development. “;

The GM Prize offers up to $ 150,000 each to up to six winners who provide solutions that “help create smart, secure and sustainable communities around the world.”

The Innovation for Women Prize offers $ 25,000 each for three solutions that use innovative technology to improve the quality of life for women and girls.

The AI ​​for Humanity Prize is “a solution that leverages data science, artificial intelligence, and / or machine learning to benefit humanity, and a team that plans to leverage these technologies to amplify their impact.” Funding $ 200,000 for multiple teams in.

The Andan Award for Innovation in Refugee Inclusion offers up to $ 100,000 for up to four solutions that “promote refugee economic, financial and political inclusion.” Awards will be awarded for various solve challenges.

Other benefits include access to mentors, coaching and expertise. Evaluation and Guidance; Networking; Physical resources such as software licenses from MIT Solve partners.

This program is open to anyone in the world, including individuals and teams. The entry deadline is June 16th. The solver team will be announced in August. More information and an entry form can be found in the Equitable Classrooms Program Portal.

About the author

David Nagel is the editor-in-chief of the 1105 Media’s Education Technology Group and the editor-in-chief of THE Journal and STEAM Universe. A 25-year publishing industry veteran, Nagel has led or contributed to dozens of technology, art and business publications.

He can reach at [email protected]You can connect with him on LinkedIn or follow him on Twitter at @THEJournalDave (K-12) or @CampusTechDave (Higher Education).

