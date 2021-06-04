The Iskur X is Razer’s most affordable gaming chair





Razer has announced the availability of the Iskur X gaming chair. Advertised as the company’s most affordable gaming chair — without the crazy foldable OLED display like the Concept Project Brooklyn — the Iskur X features high-density foam cushions, durable synthetic leather and steel. An ergonomically constructed body with a reinforced body that can withstand long gameplay.

The company claims that the Iskur X is designed for maximum comfort and durability. The chair supports a weight of up to 136 kilograms (520 lbs) and features a backrest carved along the natural curvature of the spine. 2D armrests that minimize wrist and shoulder strain and angled seat edges that support the legs and thighs complete the ergonomic design. The chair also supports multiple reclining positions, allowing you to reposition during long gaming sessions.

When it comes to materials, Razer states that synthetic leather feels and looks great. The surface is coated with a resin layer and comes with a multi-layer synthetic polyurethane fabric that is resistant to peeling due to daily use.

In addition to the gaming chair, Razer has also launched a separate Razer head cushion and Razer lumbar cushion for added support. These cushions improve posture, support the body and improve ergonomics. For example, the Razer Lumbar Cushion helps to position the spine in a neutral position with a shape memory foam pad. The head cushion, on the other hand, balances along the contours of the head for added support. Head cushions can be added to the top of the gaming chair, while lumbar cushions are designed to rest on the back of the chair.

According to the company, all three components are available through Razer.com and authorized retailers. The Razer Iskur X Gaming Chair retails for $ 399, the Razer Head Cushion costs $ 39, and the Lumber Cushion costs $ 49. The Iskur X is an addition to Razer’s existing Iskur and costs $ 499, which is $ 100 more than the Iskur X.

