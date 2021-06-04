Starfield: Everything We Know-GameSpot





In 2018, Bethesda shocked fans of the game with E3. We have announced a new game that is not in the existing series. This was a big move as Bethesda hadn’t released new intellectual property for 25 years. The game was Starfield, but Bethesda showed a short trailer when the game was announced, but hasn’t shown anything since.

Bethesda doesn’t show anything about the game, it doesn’t explain exactly what the game is or what’s coming up, but some clues suggesting what to expect from the studio’s new IP have been removed along the way. .. With E3 imminent, Bethesda could drop us a lot of new Starfield information. Here’s everything we know about Starfield.

What is the release date of Starfield?

The most requested information about Starfield is also the most ambiguous information. Bethesda doesn’t even give an idea of ​​when or when Starfield will be released. Part of this is taking a “ready” approach to the game. So far, we’ve learned very little about the game, and most of the hype around it is RPGs. It derives from Bethesda’s reputation as a developer. We haven’t seen much about it, so there’s no doubt that Starfield is still far away. It seems possible somewhere in 2022, but even that guess is a shot in the dark.

However, it’s worth noting that Bethesda occasionally prefers to publish large games that start with a very short preparation period before release. It was announced by Bethesda in June 2015 and confirmed in Fallout 4 released in November of the same year. So suddenly Starfield could come to us out of nowhere. And hey … it’s June.

Will Starfield Join E3?

Another big open issue, with only rumors and speculation. Bethesda often has a huge presence in E3 and likes to put together showcases for all games. The situation is a little different now that Bethesda is part of Microsoft and Bethesda joined the Xbox Showcase (now Xbox & Bethesda Showcase) on June 13th. We haven’t officially heard anything about whether Starfield will be unveiled there, but some think it might be a hint that something new will come out of this month’s game.

A hint can be found in the Showcase logo shared by Microsoft in the event announcement. Contains Halo characters, including the Master Chief set in the background of the universe. Below the logo is a planet in space, which looks like a desert planet unveiled in the 2018 Starfield Teaser Trailer. In fact, as PC gamers have pointed out, a very interesting comparison has already been made on Twitter.

In addition, there are reports that Bethesda will be showing Starfield at E3, with announcing the release date. The game is reportedly scheduled to be released in late 2022.

platform

Starfield does not have a confirmed platform. When it was first announced, Bethesda’s director and executive producer Todd Howard endorsed the new hardware, with Bethesda not compromising its vision just to run the game on older generation consoles. Said that leaving them “not outdated”. Question. “But after that, it’s rumored that Starfield may be dedicated to the Xbox platform and PC. We’ll update this feature as more details become available.”

2018 teaser trailer

I’ve never seen Starfield in action. Back in E3 2018, Bethesda unveiled for the first time a very short trailer that minimized what the game looks like.

The trailer shows a space station with the latest technology look before the sun flares on the planet. After a second, a rift in the space that appears to have inhaled everything appears. It looks like a bright Star Trek-like warp field, but it can be anything from singularities, wormholes, spatial anomalies, or cool objects. A special effect to end the trailer. Who knows at the moment.

Starfield-Official Announcement Trailer | E3 2018

This is a kind of open world single player RPG.

I haven’t heard much about Starfield, but I have a rough idea of ​​what will happen in the end. Bethesda is known for its vast open-world RPGs like The Elder Scrolls series and Fallout series, and Starfield seems to be in its wheelhouse as well. At a March briefing between Bethesda and Microsoft, Ashley Cheng, Managing Director of Bethesda Game Studios, mentioned the experience of the development team working on the game. She said many people on the team have a lot of experience working on open world RPGs, strongly suggesting that Starfield is one such game.

“Today, the team working on Starfield has been working together on several open world RPGs. This shared experience and chemistry doesn’t happen overnight. It’s time consuming and hard. It’s a lot of work, “says Cheng.

So, at least, you can expect Starfield to not deviate significantly from what people already like about Bethesda games. But it’s a wide (star) field. In a 2018 interview with Eurogamer, Howard hesitated to say that Starfield would be like an Elder Scrolls or Fallout game.

“I don’t want to say yes or no because I don’t know what this means to you or anyone,” Howard said in an interview. “It’s not, but if you sit down and play, it makes sense. If so, you know it was made by us? It contains our DNA. We have something we like. But we have developed it so far. There are many new systems. I’ve been thinking for a while about what really fits that kind of game. “

And there is a fair amount of variety in what is considered a “Bethesda game”. While providing stories and conversations in a similar way, The Elder Scrolls game is a high fantasy title that uses melee weapons, bows, and magic, and Fallout games are all about cool guns. Fallout 4 adds more crafts and base builds to the formula, making it even more different from Skyrim, for example. As a result, Starfield can be quite different from other Bethesda titles, even if it has many of the same open-world RPG elements, such as a divergent story or a huge world to explore.

Bethesda engine overhauls Starfield

In September 2020, Bethesda issued a statement on how the acquisition by Microsoft and the release of its new Xbox Series X and S are impacting the work the studio is doing in the game. In that statement, Howard said the new technology led to “the biggest engine overhaul since Oblivion.”

“Every new console cycle, we’ve evolved together. From introducing mods to the console in Fallout 4, which is now over a billion downloads, to the latest technology that enhances the Xbox Series X / S. Until now, “says Howard. “These new systems are optimized for the vast world we love to create, with a leap in CPU and data streaming generations, not just graphics. This is the largest since Oblivion. All new technologies will drive our first new IP, leading to engine overhauls. Twenty-five years later, Starfield, and The Elder Scrolls VI too. “

For years, Bethesda has been using the technology behind The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76 in games, as mentioned above. I did. It’s clear that Starfield is also using the Creation Engine, but it’s an overhaul version that takes into account many new technologies and hardware features. However, in general, Starfield can be expected to have the same kind of visual and gameplay feel as any other Bethesda game.

Starfield will be an Xbox Game Pass

This is a bit obvious, but it’s worth repeating. With the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft, publishers have announced that the new Bethesda game will be available on the Xbox Game Pass at the time of its release. This includes Starfield. So I don’t know exactly when Starfield will be released, but if you’re a Game Pass subscriber, it’s very likely that you’ll have immediate access on your PC, Xbox Series X | S, or both. I know it’s expensive. ..

pre order

Starfield is currently not pre-orderable. However, we will update this feature as the list becomes available.

