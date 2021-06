Blackstone Acquires Tech Publisher IDG for $ 1.3 Billion, Private Equity Strikes Again – TechCrunch

It was a busy week for private equity with Cloudera, Stack Overflow and FireEye off on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Today, Blackstone has acquired media and data company IDG for $ 1.3 billion. The company was owned by Oriental Rainbow, LLC, a subsidiary of China Oceanwide Holdings Group, Co. Ltd.

With IDG, Blackstone will acquire technology analyst company IDC and a collection of technical publications including CIO, Computerworld, InfoWorld, Macworld, Network World, PCWorld and Tech Hive. The media publishing sector was once a major force in the world of technology publishing in the 1990s, but its brilliance has faded in recent years as the entire publishing industry is under intense pressure.

The company has also recently made some additions to its platform with a focus on data and analytics. Last year, the company acquired Triblio, a marketing data platform that helps businesses deliver a more personalized customer experience. Last month, the company acquired Metri, an IT pricing service that helps budget and procure IT. The latter may work well with IDC’s consulting services.

The company’s CEO, Mohamad Ali, wants Blackstone to invest more capital in the company and continue to build data-focused software services. “With additional capital investment from Blackstone, we build a rich history of innovation, accelerate our product roadmap, and gain the deeper insights and data we need to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy. Can be offered to customers, “Ari said in a statement.

He seems to want to increase his data bets. For Blackstone, the data side of the business seemed to be particularly attractive. “The high-quality data, analytics and insights that IDG provides to technology leaders are becoming increasingly important as the pace of growth and innovation accelerates,” says Peter, Global Head of Core Private Equity at Blackstone. Wallace said in a statement.

The company was founded on the business consulting side in 1964, but its founder Pat McGovern had a broader vision and started the company’s publishing side in 1967 with the launch of Computerworld. The publishing business has actually grown as an integral part of the rise of PCs and technology shifts that occurred at the individual and business levels in the 80s and 90s. It’s unclear what this deal means to the company’s publishers, or where it fits as there continues to be a move to focus on data and analytics.

It’s worth noting that Verizon Media, which owns this publication with Engadget, was recently sold to private-equity fund Apollo Global as private-equity funds continue to work on all parts of the technology ecosystem. Worth

