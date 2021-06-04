AI is the new standard for dietary supplements





Artificial intelligence is often referred to as an emerging technology, but many companies have been using it for years. A new study found that leaders in the dietary supplement industry are hoping that technological advances such as machine learning will set new standards.

A global industry survey conducted by India-based platform Nutrify Today and US-based marketing firm Baker Dillon Group interviewed nutra leaders from the United States, Israel, Switzerland, Singapore, India, Hong Kong and Japan. did.

Respondents said technological advances in the industry will enable a more personalized approach to nutrition over the next three years. More than a quarter of participants say they expect to work with the medical technology industry to enable the development of precision sensors.

The demand for such interventions is supported by recent market research predicting significant growth in personalized nutrition. By 2020, the global market for personalized nutritional products was estimated to be worth $ 8.2 billion. According to Statista, the market is projected to double by 2025.

3D and AI

Another finding is that 12% of respondents believe that robotics and 3D printing enable individual profiling and delivery of specific dosages and ingredients based on individual requirements. In addition, 15% of respondents say they expect artificial intelligence to play a central role in the neutral industry as well.

One of the companies that uses both 3D printing and AI is Remedy. A personalized health tech company has developed a vegan encapsulation formula that combines ingredients into a personalized daily gummy stack through proprietary heptacombo3D printing technology, online consultation and the company’s proprietary algorithms.

3D printing is used in a variety of industries, but food 3D printing is a relatively underutilized area. Consumers are more aware of technology than ever before, and technology plays an important role in so many areas of people’s daily lives, including many areas of personal health care. Melissa Snover, founder and CEO of Remedy Health, feels that for many, the vitamins needed to take advantage of technology are naturally advancing.

Neutratech

Nutrify Today founder Amit Srivastava states that he believes that the future of dietary supplements will be centered around a personalized approach.

Automated, personalized nutrition, where artificial intelligence manages nutrient needs and sources of raw materials evolve into sustainable methodologies using biotechnology, says Srivastava. There are already early participants working on Nutra-tech. Dietary supplements of the future will be a multidisciplinary function of science that guides personalized and accurate nutrition into individual habits, rather than changing habits for individuals to adopt new ones.

Studies show that most industry leaders already believe that existing early versions of nutra-tech products on the market are working well in the United States. Precision nutrition using Nutra-tech will be of great significance worldwide in the future. With the increasing adoption of plant-based fingerprinting and the introduction of blockchain technology, the demand for nutritious products will increase and the agricultural sector will change.

Respondents appeared to be very optimistic, but raised specific challenges such as a shortage of skilled workers, a global regulatory framework, and data privacy concerns.

Respondents also said they were concerned about high-tech price tags, but as AI became mainstream, it was becoming more scalable. In addition, this technology can complete certain tasks faster and cheaper than humans.

In complex environments with opportunities and challenges, there is often a new generation of star-ups driving innovation, which is evident in all new success stories around the world, Srivastava said. And finally, there is a large nutrition conglomerate entering this segment through mergers and acquisitions.

Whether you’re navigating an increasingly complex regulatory environment or using machine learning to customize vitamins, it’s clear that the future of dietary supplements lies in technology.

