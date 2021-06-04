How states can use Covid’s bailout funds for growth and innovation





It’s a good time to be governor or state treasurer.

The latest Covid-19 bailout bill has sent the state $ 195 billion. While debate continues about its size and content, the importance of this surprise is undeniable, and more taxpayer funding could be raised if Congress passes the Biden administration’s infrastructure package. There is.

Of course, many stakeholders and groups are already crying out for these billions of dollars in aid. Given this harsh political reality, state leaders need to realize that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. As responsible stewards, they must not only help the United States recover from Covid-19, but also carefully direct billions of dollars of taxpayer dollars into areas that unleash economic opportunities for decades to come. No.

We are both participants and observers of the changing dynamics of the American economy over the last few decades. Currently, as Co-Chair of the Reagan Institute-backed Task Force on Manufacturing and US National Security, I strongly believe that certain key principles should guide state policymakers’ investment. Only by integrating these principles into the decision-making process can they move the country on the path of creating jobs, stimulating the economy and strengthening our defense.

Here’s what they need to do:

First, prioritize investment that promotes innovation

The state needs to set up an “angel fund” for start-ups, increase it as needed, or create a catalytic capital fund to attract private investment to small and medium-sized innovators. They can also encourage greater cooperation across sectors and ecosystems on issues related to national security.

Our country has tremendous know-how and innovative potential dispersed across the defense industry, tech giants, national laboratories, universities and entrepreneurial start-ups. With the right set of policies, incentives, and regulations, states can create space for cooperation, competition, and innovation, benefiting both economic growth and defense.

Second, take steps to renew America’s advanced manufacturing industry

For decades, public and private sector leaders have argued that the United States must invest in the future to remain competitive and innovative around the world. The need for this action is greater than ever. Semiconductor shortages, unprocessed shipments, and shortages of raw materials highlight the burden on the global supply chain and manufacturing capacity accelerated by Covid-19.

In addition, we are currently facing the most serious economic and military rivals of a generation in China. Behind the headline for China’s growth and technological capabilities is a military-private fusion system that combines billions of defense investments with billions of commercial subsidies to innovate and industrially produce domestic machinery. Is producing.

In contrast, years of volatile defense budgets, offshoring, foreign competition, and Byzantine takeover policies combine to undermine the US defense industry base, weakening our economic, technological innovation base, and national security. Form an important link in the chain of.

Although not unique to the defense industry, the country’s decline in manufacturing capacity coincided with a long-term slowdown in productivity, slowing economic dynamism and slowing growth. Americans have seen communities hollow out as they lose their jobs, close businesses, and move abroad.

Third, invest in infrastructure that can directly support innovation and advanced manufacturing

The country should look overseas for examples. In Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, etc., governments have been working to establish a stable tax, legal and regulatory framework for business. Local governments have supported these efforts by investing in infrastructure such as power plants, water treatment facilities, the Internet and communications technology. This will allow businesses to compete more effectively.

Such actions help small and medium-sized suppliers create prosperous local manufacturing sites. The increased efficiency of these clusters promotes productivity, with immeasurable employment, revenue and secondary economic benefits. States need to identify gaps in high-tech infrastructure and take similar steps.

Fourth, build a pipeline of people who can maintain our global leadership

There is no substitute for human capital development, especially for women and people of color who have been hit hardest by Covid-19. This is because the state has increased resources for STEM education in K-12 schools, created scholarship programs in traditionally underserved communities, and continued training and education programs such as community colleges. It means that it needs to be expanded and improved. Doing so will not only provide the trained workers who are in great need today, but will also help increase the number of students and mid-career learners seeking practical skills.

The state can also connect schools with local businesses to expand formal re-education programs through programs such as apprenticeship programs. Grant companies to retrain or improve their employees. Relax regulations that limit the movement of workers and facilitate migration. The list goes on, but it’s clear that too many people have left their employees believing they don’t have the skills needed for a changing American economy.

The wording of the law prohibits the state from using the newly obtained funds to fund tax incentives and tax cuts. Once freed from these restrictions, state can truly maximize opportunities through parliamentary amendments or legal means. Anyway, the fact that the state is free to spend tens of billions of dollars remains the same.

A recent study by the McKinsey Global Institute found that this transformation of national security manufacturing bases would generate hundreds of billions of dollars in economic growth and more than one million jobs in the last decade.

More importantly, this will increase the opportunities for Americans across the country, help the United States maintain its military advantage, and at the same time advance the frontiers of science, engineering, and medicine. Make wise choices. This could help the state government, with the support of private sector leaders, lay the foundation for the United States to reestablish its position as a competitive and innovative industrial powerhouse.

Marillyn Hewson is a former Chairman, President and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corporation. David McCormick is the CEO of Bridgewater Associates. They are co-chairs of the Ronald Reagan Institute-sponsored Task Force on National Security and the Competitiveness of US Manufacturing Bases.

