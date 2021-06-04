AWS, Microsoft and Google Lead $ 38 Billion Data Center Capital Investment in Q1





Data center capital spending, led by Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and Facebook, surged 31% in the first quarter of 2021 to reach $ 38 billion. ..

John Dinsdale, Principal Analyst at Synergy Research Group, an IT marker, said: By email to research firm CRN. “Amazon is by far the largest spender of the 20 hyperscale companies, followed by Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Apple, Alibaba and Tencent. Hyperscale capital spending continues its growth trajectory over the years. So it’s interesting to compare this with carriers.

New data from the Synergy Research Group show that much of the capital investment was spent on the construction, expansion, and equipment of a large data center known as the hyperscale data center, and the equipment of the hyperscale operator in the first quarter. Investment has reached $ 38 billion. Currently, there are approximately 625 hyperscale data centers around the world.

The global pandemic of the new coronavirus acts as a “stimulus” rather than a growth impediment for hyperscale operators such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Apple, Alibaba, Tencent, IBM and Oracle. Yes, Mr. Dinsdale said.

“For hyperscale operators, pandemics have proven to be a stimulus for growth rather than a barrier. Over the last four quarters, revenue, capital spending and data center spending have continued to show very strong growth. “It was,” said Dinsdale.

Dinsdale says this growth rate is interesting compared to the major telecommunications service providers around the world. Many large carriers do not invest much in expansion.

“This reflects the fact that capital spending is in stark contrast to carriers, which have been almost completely flat for the last five years, and we are unable to increase overall revenue,” said Dinsdale. “Given the continued growth of hyperscaler service revenue and the need to increase the footprint of larger global data centers, we expect hyperscale capital investment to continue double-digit growth over the next few years. I will. “

The global data center systems market will reach $ 237 billion in 2021, up more than 7% year-over-year, according to the latest IT spending forecasts from research firm Gartner.

Synergy Research Group’s hyperscale data is available in capital investments and data centers from 20 of the world’s leading cloud and internet service companies, including AWS, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Apple, Alibaba, Tencent, IBM, Oracle, Twitter and NTT. Based on footprint analysis. Here are some. In total, these 20 companies have generated over $ 1.7 trillion in revenue over the last four quarters. This represents nearly 25% growth compared to the last four quarters.

From the second quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021, the top 20 hyperscale operators spent a record-breaking $ 150 billion in capital investment.

