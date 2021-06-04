How Magnet Forensics launched a new chapter in itself and the Waterloo tech scene





Hope the IPO for the first time in 15 years will usher in a new wave of entrepreneurship

Article author:

Chad Sapieha Magnet Forensics CEO Adam Belsher (left) and founder and CTO Jad Saliba (right) stand outside the Toronto TSX building, which was listed on May 3, 2021. I am. Photo by Peter J Thompson / National Post Article Content

The IPO, which Research In Motion Ltd. invested $ 115 million in 1997, heralded the arrival of a wave of entrepreneurship and made Waterloo, Ontario a hub for high-tech innovation that the world envy.

Coincidentally, Magnet Forensics Inc., the city’s latest tech industry dardar kid, happens to employ a large number of BlackBerry (ne RIM) graduates from board to executives, but $ 115 million. Slightly surpassed RIM at its debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange in May, which also succeeded in earning its total revenue.

For Waterloo, the listing marked the end of the region’s booming 15-year drought, despite the failure to bring tech companies to market.

For Magnet and its founders, it began the next chapter in the story, which began in a rare place in 2009.

We have always wanted to build a Canadian cybersecurity champion.

Adam Belsher, CEO of Magnet Forensics, said:

Jad Saliba, a police officer at the Waterloo Regional Police Department, has recently been forced to survive the fight against cancer and recover to ensure that his work has a meaningful impact on the community. It was. He found a chance when he was assigned to digital forensics.

Article content

Saliba is software that helps him and his fellow police officers discover, organize, and analyze digital evidence related to the investigation, spending their leisure nights and weekends to help victims of the incidents they worked on. I coded. Complexity as the Internet becomes more widespread.

He said that some of the really influential cases I was involved with were related to child exploitation. We helped protect the most vulnerable people in society. There is no doubt that it has given me a great deal of passion for my work.

Saliba provided his custom software for free to local colleagues and members of police and services in other jurisdictions struggling to leverage digital evidence.

Detectives around the world have been gratefully contacted and have begun to share stories about how it helped in the rescue of children and the trial of murderers. See how it is used by so many people in many different countries. I knew that I could spend more time beyond my technical abilities.

Saliba realized that extracurricular activities could also be a great business opportunity, but because he lacked business experience and knowledge of sales and marketing that are important to growing the business, how to do it. I didn’t know if it should be realized.

Article content

But in 2011, a local certified accountant named Mark Young, an accountant in Sullibus, associated him with Adam Bershire, who worked in Blackberry but was struggling with new challenges. His insight into navigating the dangerous waters of the tech industry was exactly what Saliba needed to take the next step.

If Saliba, CEO of Magnets, is the passionate heart of the company, Belsher, CEO, is the strategic brain.

Initially, Belsher said he was attracted to Salibas’ mission to bring criminals to justice and to use technology in new ways to bring victims to justice, and still resonates with everyone in the company. All he needed was to understand a viable business path.

Belshers’ instinct was not to look for venture capital right away, but to connect with customers and start up a company.

You have to make sure you build a healthy business model, “he said. You need to make sure that the features you provide actually solve the problem. Our philosophy is to focus on customer experience and value to our customers. Jad and his team have done a great job both repeating existing products and introducing new ones.

Some of these new products are tailoring and extending existing Axiom software to meet the needs of enterprises investigating cybersecurity threats.

Focusing on both the corporate and law enforcement markets seems to work well. According to Magnets’ latest application, quarterly sales were $ 14.7 million, up 25% from the previous year. The company recorded total sales of $ 51.2 million in fiscal year 2020, with a compound annual growth rate of 38% over two years.

Article content

The company states that maintaining significant and predictable growth and profits is a major part of its differentiation from many other tech companies. Even before the IPO, Belsher said the project was financially disciplined and strongly committed to setting and achieving internal goals.

The growth of companies like Magnet from Canada is critical to Canada’s prosperity and security.

Jim Balgilly

Despite a lot of hype over the first IPO by a waterloo company since telecommunications equipment maker Sandvine Corp. in 2006, there hasn’t been a big change since its listing (Sandvine in 2017). Acquired by Procera Networks for $ 562 million.)

According to Belsher, we hired additional personnel in the areas of law, finance and business systems to ensure that all of our requirements were met. But Jade and I still own a majority of the company, so we can stick to and implement our long-term vision while achieving our quarterly goals and obligations.

The Magnets TSX debut was fully subscribed, with an IPO price of $ 17 per share, above the initial range and a surge in shares on the first day. On Wednesday, they were trading over $ 25.

Former BlackBerry Co-CEO Jim Balgily, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Magnet Forensics, provides guidance from his experience publishing RIM in 1998. Photo by Tyler Anderson / National Post

It was helpful to have the freedom to use former BlackBerry / RIM employees. Magnet is managed by a former RIM executive and currently has 270 staff, including many former BlackBerry employees, and the chair of the board of directors provided guidance from the experience of going public in 1998. It is served by former BlackBerry co-CEO Jim Balsillie.

Balsillie said he relies on Magnets’ business model and Waterloos’ tech ecosystem.

Article content

When asked about the dry spells of a local IPO, he emailed too much hype and cheerleading. Properly support companies that could grow and become true anchors in the community. Is not fully focused on.

Balsillie has long supported Canadian companies to retain Canadian ownership and provided information to help configure Magnets’ IPO so that the majority of Magnets’ voting shares remain in the founders. I’ve been doing it.

He said that the growth of companies like Magnet from Canada is crucial to Canada’s prosperity and security. Not just the jobs they create, but all the wealth effects of having headquarters here, including private ventures, philanthropy, and management knowledge transfer. As national security and defense conditions change, Canada needs advanced cybersecurity capabilities in both the public and private sectors.

Belsher expresses his hope in simpler terms about the role of Magnets in the Canadian tech scene.

We always wanted to build a Canadian cybersecurity champion, he said. I hope people start thinking that they can go public in Canada. Investors, not only in Canada but around the world, are calling for well-run technology companies.

Article content

The founders of Magnets say that by maintaining voting rights, they are telling investors that the company has been here for a long time and will continue to build technology rather than just cash out.

Indeed, it’s hard not to stop Sullibus from sticking to his original mission as a police officer more than a decade ago.

Technology is cool, but what I’ve always been passionate about is what can it do? Saliba remains keenly interested in working with law enforcement to impact people’s lives. It’s clear to have.

If I or my team can write lines of code that can help make someone’s life better, bring someone to trial, or prove someone’s innocence, it’s a great use of technology and definitely It’s a very fulfilling job.

