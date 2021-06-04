Newport News man, Eastern Shore woman hits the Virginia lottery





Hampton Roads, Virginia-Two local lottery players have a little more cash in their pockets.

The Virginia Lottery reports that Newport News men and Eastern Shore women have made a fortune in several games.

I had to wear glasses. I had to keep watching it, “Ralph Ellis said.

This describes the moment when a Newport News resident scratches a lucky break ticket and discovers that he has won the highest prize of $ 170,000 in the game.

According to the Virginia Lottery, it occurred with a ticket purchased at Murphy USA at Cunningham Drive 1965 in Hampton.

The next day, when I took my winning ticket to the Customer Service Center in Lottery, Virginia, in Hampton, the retirees said they had something to celebrate.

I haven’t published everything yet, he told the lottery officer. Maybe I’ll get it all out soon!

Since Ellis is the second player to win the highest award in the Lucky Break game, the Virginia lottery states that two more award-winning tickets are unclaimed. The odds of winning this game are 1 in 1.53 million.

On the Eastern Shore, it was midnight when Parksley’s Karen Hunter played an EZ match game at Lottery Cash 5, Virginia, and discovered that Shed had earned $ 125,000. She wakes up and decides to confirm the winning number of the May 20th lottery.

When she saw the number 8-10-18-21-39, she was stunned.

I saw it 10 or 15 times, she said. I couldn’t believe it!

She matched all five winning numbers and won a jackpot of $ 125,000.

She told a Virginia lottery officer that I couldn’t fall asleep, so I went to my son’s house. When he saw the numbers, I knew I was right and crumbled and cried!

Winning tickets were purchased at E & C VA on the 6480 Lankford Highway in Oak Hall.

Congratulations to these lucky winners!

