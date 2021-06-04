How Does Google Reviews Affect SEO Rankings?





Is there a link between search engine optimization (SEO) and Google reviews? If so, how much will it affect your ranking? Explore the power of almighty Google reviews. Please join us.

Before technology changed the way people find their businesses, word-of-mouth determined whether businesses would prosper or disappear. If too many people say negative things about a company, the performance of the latter will be seriously affected.

Fast forward to today when reviews are still having a big impact on your business. The only thing that has changed is that the brand’s reputation has been greatly digitized. Reviews are in the form of online reviews, especially Google reviews.

Why do Google reviews affect SEO rankings?

The answer is simple. Google trusts the power of word-of-mouth marketing. To evaluate your search ranking, consider the quantity and quality of your reviews. Search engines such as Google take a similar stance, just as customers use online reviews to validate their purchase decisions.

This is not surprising, as users and search engines have similar goals. Google wants to slip through the vast web and deliver the right information, services, or products as quickly as possible. This is in line with our goals as a user. In fact, reviews act as crowdsourced recommendations.

When you enter a local search term in Google (such as a Thai restaurant), there are three main factors that affect the ranking of each site you see.

Relevance Distance Prominence

The first two ranking elements are descriptive. Google will try to show you the options for Thai or Thai fusion restaurants in your immediate vicinity. Reviews fall into prominent categories. A Thai restaurant with hundreds of high-rated reviews may be ranked higher than its closer local competitors if it has a low rating or review rating.

The following details how reviews are a key component of SEO performance.

How much does a review affect SEO?

Lots. According to one survey, the fifth most important parameter that determines a business’s rank is online reviews. As of 2017, the impact of Google reviews on SEO has increased by more than 20% year-on-year. This percentage continues to rise as more and more customers are using online reviews to make informed purchase decisions.

Also, Google reviews and Google Maps are linked. Optimized Google listings can help your company become more aware, more competitive, and better ranked in SERP. Google looks at the quantity, quality, frequency, and up-to-dateness of online reviews.

This means that companies that consistently receive high star ratings and reviews are likely to get more consideration from popular search engines. For example, a rating of 4.5 or higher indicates customer confidence in a particular brand, which Google recognizes.

The role of user-generated content

Removing large amounts of regular content is important for SEO. Google’s algorithms use fresh content to assess whether a website is active. That’s why companies invest in content marketing. However, maintaining a consistent content strategy is not easy.

This is where user-generated content comes in handy. Media created by users, such as photos, videos, and product-related Q & A, and shared through social media channels, serves as genuine fresh content for search engine crawlers.

Sharing shopping experiences, opinions, and advice with real customers without marketing shows Google that the company is in a prestigious position in the market. In other words, search engine crawlers pay attention not only to what a company has to say about itself, but also what people have to say about a company.

Amount of Google reviews

Shops with a lot of reviews and high ratings are likely to be ranked high in SERP. Part of this correlation is that many of these reviews include related keywords that people use to express their opinions, especially the long tail keywords.

Many websites have been downgraded as a result of Google’s removal of anonymous reviews. This alone shows that the amount of online reviews has a direct impact on your website’s ranking. It also emphasizes the fact that the algorithm prioritizes both quality and quantity of reviews.

Online reputation management

Reviews, for better or for worse, affect the reputation of your business. Getting the latest reviews on trusted platforms such as TrustPilot, Google My Business, and Yelp is a vital source of SEO. That naturally raises the question of what about bad reviews.

Given the discussion so far, it makes sense to speculate that Google’s negative reviews will cause the rankings to plummet. But that’s not the case. Search engines verify the reliability and versatility of reviews before performing such actions.

One weird review doesn’t cause you to lose your position. For example, reviews left by package delays or accidental encounters with rude managers usually don’t affect a business’s reputation or its ranking on Google. However, a compelling and credible report of financial misconduct can lead to a very negative reputation and a drop in ranking.

Therefore, it’s not just the number of reviews that matters to SEO, but the nature of the reviews themselves.

Final idea

You can’t diminish the impact of Google reviews on your SEO rankings. Customers rely more than ever on online ratings and reviews to assess brand reputation and quality of products and services. Therefore, there is no doubt that a large number of positive but genuine reviews will give you a higher ranking in SERP.

