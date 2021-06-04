13 executives including UPMC, Mount Sinai and Kaiser Permanente





Technology has played a key role in the past year as healthcare systems rapidly expand telemedicine, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and remote monitoring capabilities to provide care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here, 13 healthcare executives unveil the most promising technologies in 2021.

Editor’s Note: Answers have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Sean Miller, MD. Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) Chief Medical Information Officer. Patient-generated data remains the primary focus of health care delivery. Ideally, this type of data, such as remote monitoring, wearable device information, health diary, and patient’s medical history, will be seamlessly available to clinicians in digital form if the patient so desires. If you need to efficiently collect and integrate such data, one of the specific tools that is expected to grow and mature rapidly in 2021 is the growing use of pre-visit digital patient surveys. These allow clinicians to collect more data in the EHR in advance, streamlining face-to-face or virtual visits, including the relevant required documentation. Ideally, these surveys will increase patient face-to-face time and improve your ability to focus on important issues that need to be addressed during each visit.

Michelle Stansbury. Vice President of IT Innovation, Houston Methodist. This year is a year of “self” self-schedule, self-wayfinding, self-check-in, room service, etc. Social distance requires individuals to focus more on helping themselves, and medical institutions You need to focus on enabling that capability. Consumers are very comfortable using this kind of technology and the convenience it offers.

Voice is also a promising technology. The use of voice in the home and in the car is strongly adopted. Consumers are comfortable and expect changes in TV remote control voice control, music playback, and environmental control. Healthcare is rapidly adapting to interacting with smart home pods, listening to healthcare information, requesting assistance from hospitalized nurses, and creating efficiency with the voice of clinic clinicians and operating room surgeons. It has changed to.

Automation is another new technology that helps reduce costs, improve responsiveness and timing, and increase productivity. Healthcare is waking up to what banks, the media and retailers have adopted over the years. Healthcare is ready to expand automation by digital workers to gain these types of efficiencies.

Executive Vice President and Chief Information Technology Officer of Diane Commer Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.). We believe that machine learning is a very promising technology in the field of healthcare delivery this year. Kaiser Permanente uses this technology to improve the health of its members and patients while reducing the burden on clinicians. An example of using machine learning to streamline a clinician’s workflow is an antimicrobial management program. The California Public Health Service requires control of antibiotics whenever hospitals administer antibiotics. This requires hours of work together with the doctor and pharmacist to check the patient’s chart. We have begun to use machine learning to help clinicians and pharmacists complete these tasks in about 10 minutes per patient per day. It used to take up to 8 hours. This type of technology has the potential to help transform health care while at the same time curbing rising health care costs.

Dr. David Penn, MD, President of the USC Care Medical Group at USC Keck Medicine, and Smithara Bipdi, CEO of USC Care and Outpatient Care Services at USC Keck Medicine (Los Angeles). At the start of the March 2020 pandemic, USC’s Keck Medicine immediately switched to telemedicine appointments, trained doctors and staff, and created a flexible video consultation platform. Our telemedicine visits increased from about 10 per day before COVID-19 to about 800 per day, and as of March 2021, a total of about 120,000 telemedicine visits were made throughout the healthcare system. , Patient satisfaction ranking is 99th grade of quality of service. There were improvements in accessibility and convenience in psychiatry, neurology, medicine and primary care. Telemedicine has secured its position in providing outpatient services, as clinical and consumer recruitment cannot be ignored, and will undoubtedly take advantage of this transaction in the future to enhance service delivery beyond the visit itself. need to do it. This includes monitoring and diagnosis, along with enhanced evidence-based care protocols.

Christine Myers. Executive Vice President and CIO of Mount Sinai Health System (New York City) and Dean of the Faculty of Information Technology. As a data-driven academic medical center, we continue to expect and invest in machine learning to provide better patient care and drive innovative research capabilities. The ability to process large datasets and generate clinical insights to support clinicians has improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs.

Nadel Melavi. Executive Vice President, Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer of NYU Langone Health (New York City). Two-way digital communication with patients is a promising technology that allows patients and their families to participate more in their care. After the rapid adoption of telemedicine in 2020, two-way digital communication enables direct feedback and safe patient engagement throughout the care journey. This technology plays a key role in the patient experience in our organization and continues to be an important tool as digital patient and consumer recruitment continues after the new coronavirus infection.

Aaron Martin. Chief Digital & Innovation Officer at Providence (Renton, WA). The most promising technology is a combination of AI and what are called “digital endpoints” for each of the services we offer. Digital endpoints are technologies such as online scheduling, asynchronous, video access, voice and application programming interfaces. The combination of AI and these endpoints means more sophisticated navigation, new business models, less friction and better care delivery.

BJ Moore. Executive Vice President and CIO of Providence (Renton, WA). AI has emerged as the most promising technology for healthcare delivery in 2021. There are several examples that include ambient AI. This helps healthcare professionals focus their time and attention on the patient rather than entering the EHR. In another example, predictive modeling identified a surge in illnesses such as COVID-19 weeks ago, allowing clinicians and hospitals to better manage valuable resources such as PPEs, beds, and ventilators. How to do it.

President and CEO of Johnese Spisso, RN, UCLA Health (Los Angeles). Telemedicine has enabled doctors and nurses to serve more than 500,000 patients over the past year during a pandemic. We look forward to continuing to implement advances in telemedicine services at UCLA Health.

Ralph Gonzalez, MD. Chief Innovation Officer at UCSF Health (San Francisco). The technology urgently needed to broadly improve healthcare delivery in 2021 is EHR data integration, which will enable seamless connectivity between providers and healthcare systems.

The most promising technology for improving healthcare delivery in 2021 is CRISPR technology. Years have passed and we are ready to make a big impact on more illnesses and patients. I am particularly excited about the prospect of sickle cell anemia.

Ed McAlester. Senior Vice President and CIO of UPMC (Pittsburgh). At UPMC, the most promising technology for delivering healthcare is continued investment in enterprise analytics programs. This has allowed clinicians to truly redefine how they deliver care to their patients by combining technology and data. The data-based method of safely managing the treatment and vaccination of COVID-19 patients has greatly benefited from this investment during a pandemic. We anticipate that use cases will continue to grow and have an extraordinary impact on patient care.

Lisa Stamp Yale New Haven (Conn.) Senior Vice President and CIO of Health. Remote patient monitoring and the Internet of Medical Things are some of the most promising technologies in healthcare in 2021. These tools create opportunities to redesign and redesign care in a way that meets where people are, engages in care, and enhances health. Make decisions and promote good health in a more personal, convenient and cost-effective way. In addition, the data generated by RPM and IoMT opens the door to discoveries and further innovation in healthcare.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Are you interested in linking or copying this content? Click here to view the policy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos