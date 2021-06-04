Congress will pay a down payment for American innovation





SENATOR HARLEY KILGORE, the son of a West Virginia oil explorer who carried horse chestnuts for good luck, had a vision for American science. He thought it was too dominated by large corporations and the university system. The real need for each country was retrofit. In 1942 Kilgore proposed to create a federal bureaucracy for the people. It guides scientific research for the benefit of the country and geographically distributes that benefit.

Kilgore was opposed by Vannevar Bush (pictured above), who led American research and development during World War II. Bush felt that scientific research should be directed by the scientists themselves. In a presidential report called Science: The Endless Frontier, Bush summarized his thoughts. He said the government should fund the research. But rather than directing this research to meeting social needs, we should aim to advance science for itself. Bush won that day. Founded in 1950, the National Science Foundation (NSF) follows his principles.

Kilgore is about to take revenge. The Senate will probably soon pass the US Innovation and Competition Law, which until recently was known as Endless Frontier Law. The bill, named after Bush’s report, will lead American science policy in a more Kilgolian direction. Ten major new research funding sources, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and advanced materials science. It shows the priority areas of technology. Allocate funds to regional technology hubs across the country. And its purpose is clear. The goal is to strengthen US competitive advantage and leadership in the global economy in a true Kirgolian style.

When first introduced in May 2020, the Endless Frontier Act planned to secure $ 100 billion for the new Department of Innovation within the NSF. This would have borrowed features from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Internet, computer mice, and military research institutes responsible for leading research leading to mRNA vaccines.

Since then, ambition has narrowed. NSF’s new Directorate of Technology will receive $ 4 billion instead of the full $ 100 billion. Part of the money was spent on pork. A significant portion has been diverted to the National Institute of Energy. Over $ 50 billion will be sent to NSF, much of which will either replace existing funding or be allocated for non-R & D purposes such as STEM education.

However, innovation experts advise not to eat the gift horse. Federal spending on research has fallen from more than 1.2% of GDP in 1976 to less than 0.8% today. As part of the federal budget, it fell from the peak of the 1960s at 12% to 3%. The amount of money reserved for research and development under the new bill will not undo this slide. However, the law provides the NSF with significant additional funding, increasing its 2022 budget by 27% from 2021 and doubling it over the next five years. Jonathan Gruber of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has been credited with spurring legislation and believes the bill is a down payment for future innovation.

Others consider it a lost opportunity. Samuel Hammond of the Niskanen Center, a think tank, doesn’t understand that the inflow of cash is worth it, but it might have been. According to him, science has not only new funding, but also new institutions. Is required. Some researchers spend more than 40% of their time on administrative tasks such as creating grants. Studies have shown that grant ratings are inconsistent and subjective. Quality jobs can get bogged down without funding, as the number of grant applications is growing faster than available funding. Scientists tend to do their best when they are young, but research grant recipients are steadily getting older.

Hammond believes that the government agencies that fund research are becoming rigid, he believes that a culture of compliance is the result of risk aversion leadership’s vigilance over tight parliamentary oversight. That’s a problem, says Benjamin Reinhardt, an independent researcher who has studied DARPA. Because the big profit is to take risks. All value lies in the long tail, he says.

One of the reasons for creating a new research funding agency is to transform the scientific process into itself. Some economists are proposing awards for major breakthroughs. New Zealand has tried the lottery to raise money for the grant. Two researchers, Adam Marblestone and Sam Rodriques, have proposed Focused Research Organizations, a stand-alone research activity focused on solving a single, well-defined scientific or technical problem.

Gruber agrees that existing funding agencies are too conservative and hopes the bill will be bigger. But he believes it’s a good start. According to him, promoting regional technology hubs could create a virtuous cycle. If science and technology are no longer concentrated on the coast, Americans will accept more R & D funding in the future. And in the selection of ten key areas of technology to focus on, he sees the beginning of a less tentative approach to innovation. You can say it chooses the winner, he hates it. I call it taking risks.

