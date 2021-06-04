Google restricts the use of Android advertising IDs to opt-in users





Sundar Pichai, Senior Vice President of Android, Chrome and Apps at Google Inc., will speak at the Google I / O Annual Developers Conference in San Francisco, Calif., Wednesday, June 25, 2014.

David Paule Maurice | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Google is strengthening its privacy practices, which can make it difficult for businesses to track users of Android smartphones and tablets.

Google has already allowed Android users to opt out of personalized advertising. However, even if the user does so, the software developer may still have access to the user’s advertising ID, which is a unique string that identifies the user’s device. Enterprises can use this advertising ID to help developers measure app usage and allow advertisers to detect and prevent invalid traffic.

After the change, if the user opts out of personalized ads, requesting an ad ID will only return a zero string.

The company said in a policy update that the rollout will affect apps running on Android 12 devices from late 2021 and will expand to apps running on devices that support Google Play in early 2022. In July, we announced “Use Cases for Android and Fraud Prevention.”

Technology giants are trying to take the initiative by renaming privacy as regulators look more closely at user privacy and consumers become more concerned about the use of their personal data. I will. At the beginning of 2020, Google announced that it would end support for third-party cookies in Chrome browsers within two years.

However, about 80% of Google’s revenue comes from ads, so we continue to satisfy advertisers by placing ads in front of the users they want to reach and providing an alternative way to track their effectiveness. You also need to. The company has been a market leader in online advertising for over a decade and is expected to account for nearly 29% of global digital advertising spending in 2021, according to eMarketer.

Google’s changes follow other changes Apple recently made for iOS devices, but not so dramatically. With Apple’s changes, iPhone and iPad users will be able to target ads and measure whether they work by displaying a prompt each time an advertiser opens a new app. You can easily opt out of the kind of tracking that will help you. Facebook, in particular, strongly opposed the change, saying that users would see irrelevant ads and that small businesses would be hit if targeted ads became difficult.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos