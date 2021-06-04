Technology and innovation are at the forefront of the Basketball Innovation Summit





Turkish Airlines’ EuroLeague Final Four in Cologne staged the first edition of the Basketball Innovation Summit.

Per Euroleague.net: Turkish Airlines’ EuroLeague Final 4 weekend traditionally summarizes who is who in the basketball world. Even with the 2021 restrictions, that would be the case. The first edition of the Basketball Innovation Summit aired as a Zoom meeting, providing technology companies and partners such as SAP Sports, 4YFN, and YBVR with space to showcase projects and solutions within the sports technology ecosystem.

This two-hour event included the annual FanXP Innovation Challenge. This was a big moment for the nine start-ups announced as finalists. ImagineAR, LivXp AG, Fanprime: MyEB +, Seyu Solutions Ltd., Sceneic, Slate, LiveDuel, FanDome FRM and Clupik aim to be the winner of a week-long mentorship program for guidance and insight from EuroLeague basketball staff I will.

Innovation isn’t just for start-ups, as EuroLeague clubs FC Bayern Munich and Zalgiris Kaunas exhibited during the summit. Une Marija Jurkstaite, Chief Business Officer at Zalgiris, aims to best understand what the team’s fans, and ultimately the end users, want, and how to keep the business moving forward. We talked about the Lithuanian club’s innovation strategy for five years. One of the club’s key components is the online Insider platform built during the pandemic, which helps improve the fan experience and club engagement.

“The idea came about a year ago when all the usual sources of income were lost. The biggest source of income was ticket sales. But we didn’t lose the content of our fans and teams. There is no quarantine on the Internet, “said Jurkstaite, Head of Sports Business Strategy, Sports Innovation and Experience Marketing at Jargiris.

The Insider platform, where users can buy virtual tickets, offers games, quizzes, podcasts, videos, and Zalgiris-based TV shows.

“The idea is to get the fans closer to the team,” Jurkstaite said. “We found that there are one million” passive “fans who are not monetizing at this time. So this is what we are seeing and we want to get at least some of this target group involved better. “

Bayern has a similar online platform called the Virtual Audi Dome, and Sebastian Ferschul states that innovation is one of the club’s core values. And the pandemic advanced the club’s plans – just as it was at Zalgiris. “

“The pandemic has accelerated the need for innovation, perhaps a less focused innovation before,” said Ferschl, head of corporate partnerships in Bayern. “I don’t think the current project has been closed forever, but it’s more adapted to’new normal’and could lead to even better results when it’s completed. “

Part of Bayern’s three-year plan, launched in 2020, was to find a start-up that would integrate the latest innovations into the team’s future gaming home arena, SAP Gardens. Bayern has already opened the door to the virtual Audi Dome in several home games, including the EuroLeague playoffs.

“I wanted to create a real home game feel. One of the clubs said it was better than a real arena,” Ferschl said.

The platform includes shootout challenges that allow fans to win prizes and fan shops that are better than existing fan shops. To date, more than 7,000 spectators from 21 companies have used the Virtual Audi Dome platform.

“We were forced to create this, but it can also be used for future benefit,” says Ferschel.

At the summit, we found that we are interested in investing not only in start-ups and EuroLeague clubs, but also in the future of sports, as well as in active players. Sinan Güler, who played at Efes from 2008 to 2013, shared his views on how athletes can prepare for retirement by investing in games.

Playing twice in the EuroLeague Final Four and winning the 2016 7DAYS EuroCup at Galatasaray, Guller has invested in more than 30 start-ups. And he appreciates the community of networks he has built.

On the financial side, the main purpose of today’s system is to get more capital and more investment. My network has shown that the community is richer than the money it can store, “said Guller, a former owner of a start-up company.

“The more people who can give something more value, the more it can be if they know one or two. There is a lot of value to be created. Has an exponential value that can no longer be imagined. “

Guller explained that Europe, which is made up of many countries with different legal systems and regulations from a business perspective, creates more obstacles to ideas planned in multiple countries. But he added, “the possibilities are certainly endless.”

The first edition of the Basketball Innovation Summit was held in collaboration with 4YFN and THINK SPORT as an ecosystem partner.

